Season five of Netflix’s Royally inspired show couldn’t have come “at a more delicate time” for King Charles III

Netflix will show the divorce between the then-Prince Charles and Diana in ‘painful’ detail in season five of The Crown.

The streaming service’s popular historical drama series will continue to navigate Charles’ relationship through the 1990s, including the breakdown of his marriage, the birth of his sons and the public divorce.

It will see Elizabeth Debicki take over from Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as Dominic West replacing Josh O’Connor to take on the role as the now-King Charles III.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996 (pic:getty)

Insiders have revealed the central plot for The Crown ahead of its release on 9 November, but the announcement comes at a “delicate time” for the new monarch and his Queen Consort.

They told the Sun: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they are riding high in the minds of the public.

“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those involved.”

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

Attention on the Royal Family could not be higher following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, who died at the age of 96.

Imelda Staunton takes the reins as the longest reigning monarch in British history in the upcoming season of The Crown, and will show audiences how the Queen dealt with ‘annus horribilis’ - horrible year - in 1992.

Not only did Charles and Diana separate in this year, but Charles’ siblings, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew saw their respective relationships come to an end too.

Princess Anne and her now ex-husband Mark Phillips after their wedding in 1973 (Pic:Getty)

Annus horribilis saw parts of Windsor Castle burn down too after a faulty spotlight ignited a curtain in Queen Victoria’s private chapel.

The Sun insider continued to say that Netflix will portray the new monarch as “petty, cold and deceitful”, however King Charles shared his thoughts on how he has been highlighted in the series when hinting he might have seen the show.

At the 2021 Scottish Parliament opening, Charles said: “Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.”

King Charles revealed he had seen The Crown (Pic:Getty)

The Queen Consort has also revealed she has seen the show when hosting Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla in the Netflix series, at Clarence House.

Camilla joked in her speech: “It’s very reassuring to know that if I should fall off my perch at any moment, my fictional alter-ego is here to take over. So Emerald, be prepared.”