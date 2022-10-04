Photographer Misan Harriman captured the photos of the couple at the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in Manchester

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have appeared in new behind-the-scenes photos shot during their recent UK visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in Manchester, which occurred just three days before the Queen passed away.

Photographer Misan Harriman captured candid photographs of the couple at the event which have now been released. The professional shots show them before and during the conference which included discussions about gender equality and inclusion.

In one photo, the couple are seen holding hands, whilst another depicts them just before Markle delivers the keynote speech.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at an event for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who took the new behind-the-scenes photos?

The photographs were taken by Misan Harriman, who has photographed the couple on a number of occasions.

His photos have been featured in publications including: Vanity Fair, Vogue UK, Harper’s Bazaar, People Magazine and The Telegraph.

Harriman was the photographer who took Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy photos while they were expecting their daughter Lilibet Diana and also shot Lilibet’s first birthday portrait.

What is depicted in new behind-the-scenes photos?

The photos, which were shared by Harriman on social media, show the couple during their trip to the UK to take part in the One Young World Summit.

The caption for all of the photographs shared reads: “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month.”

In one picture, Markle is looking at the camera, wearing a striking red suit, whilst Prince Harry holds her hand and gives a slight smile.

In another, the couple is seen participating in the conversation with delegates at the conference whilst an additional shot shows Markle hugging civil rights activist and humanitarian advocate Isra Chaker.

Another photograph depicts the couple in black and white, catching them from the side as they get ready to go on stage.

Speaking about the conference on Instagram, Harriman said: “It was a wonderful atmosphere earlier this month at the roundtable discussion about gender equality.”

What happened at the One Young World Summit?

The Duchess of Sussex has served as a One Young World Counsellor since 2014 and delivered the conference’s keynote speech.

In it, she told attendees that she was “probably a lot like each of you” when she first got involved, describing herself as “young, ambitious” and “advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in.”

She added: “I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organisation and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes.

“One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle.”

The couple who live in California were also in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, the day Queen Elizabeth died.

Following the Queen’s death all events were cancelled and they observed the official mourning period, taking part in the Queen’s state funeral service.