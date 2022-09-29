The Queen died on 8 September after months of reports that the former monarch had been suffering from poor heath

The cause of death for the Queen has been revealed after her death certificate was made public.

According to the coroner Douglas James Allan Glass, the former monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September 2022 due to ‘old age’. No other medical issues were listed on the certificate, which was signed by her daughter the Princess Royal.

The official death certificate of the Queen shows that she died of ‘old age’ (Credit: PA)

The Queen had been battling mobility issues and other health problems in the year leading up to her passing. Only two days before she was announced to have died, a meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss was moved from London to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire due to her doctors advising against travelling.