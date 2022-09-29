Members of the public can see the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II as Windsor Castle reopens

Members of the public will be able to visit the final resting place of QueenElizabeth II as Windsor Castle reopens.

The former monarch was buried with her husband Prince Philip, and alongside the remains of her parents and sister in St George’s Chapel following her state funeral on 19 September.

Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel reopened to the public at 10 am on Thursday (29 September) so people can go and pay their respects to the Queen and view the ledger stone inscribed with her name in the George VI Memorial Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How much does it cost to enter the Chapel?

A general admission ticket allows access to St George’s Chapel which is located in Windsor Castle’s grounds.

Entrance to the chapel is included in a ticket for the castle. The prices are £26.50 for adults during the week and £28.50 for Saturdays. Children’s tickets cost £14.50 during the week and £15.50 on Saturday.

St George’s Chapel is not open to visitors on Sundays as it is only open for worship.

An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred: ROYAL COLLECTION TRUST/AFP via Getty Images

What does the ledger stone look like?

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the ledger stone inscribed with the Queen’s name on Saturday, marking the spot where the royal family are interred. It replaces the previous slab that was dedicated to George VI and the Queen Mother.

The ledger stone now reads “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

The ledger stone is formed of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays and matches the previous ledger stone.

When did the period of royal mourning end?

The period of royal mourning came to an end on Tuesday, meaning the Royal Family can now resume their Royal duties in full. Up until that date the family wee only carrying out duties appropriate since the death of the Queen as a mark of respect.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Wales in their new roles this week with a trip to Anglesey, where they made their first home as newlyweds, before going on to Swansea.