King Charles ‘has not decided’ whether to let Prince Harry and Meghan’s children use royal titles yet
King Charles III has reportedly ‘not decided’ if Archie and Lillibet will be able to use prince and princess titles
King Charles III has not yet decided whether he will allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children to use prince and princess titles, according to a royal expert.
Roya Nikkhah, who is royal editor for The Times, has claimed that there are “heightening tensions” as the monarch, 73, is keeping Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, “in the dark” as to whether their children will be able to use royal titles.
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, Archie and Lillibet have been automatically entitled to hold royal titles because they are grandchildren of the reigning monarch.
The Royal Family’s official website has been updated to show the newly assigned royal titles for William and Catherine, as Prince and Princess of Wales.
However, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, one.
Royal expert, Kate Nicholls told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, that King Charles is willing to give his grandchildren titles.
“I’m told that there is a very clear signal from the King. He’s willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust,” Kate said.
A source told Vanity Fair:"It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show."
Due to rules from King George V in 1917, Harry and Meghan’s children were considered to be too far down the line of succession to receive the prince and princess titles at birth.
Following the Queen’s death the rules stand that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch are entitled to royal titles, as well as use of HRH.
However, it has now been reported that as non-working royals, they will not be given the right to use the HRH titles.
Another royal expert, Phil Dampier, said that it would be a classic compromise for the children to be granted the use of Prince and Princess, but not HRH.
Similar to what happened with Diana and Sarah Ferguson, as after they divorced Charles and Andrew, they retained their titles, and Sarah Ferguson is still known as the Duchess of York.
Harry and Meghan quit as working royals in March 2020 for a new more private life in the US, but they have still retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.