Prince William is learning Welsh as he ‘throws himself’ into new role after being named the Prince of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the country on Tuesday after the royals period of mourning for the Queen ended
Prince William revealed that he has been learning Welsh since becoming the Prince of Wales.
The Royal and his wife Kate Middleton, both 40, were greeted by locals who had lined the streets to see them during their first visit to Wales since gaining their new titles.
He was given the title Prince of Wales after his father King Charles ascended the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Anglesey and Swansea, where they were greeted by Rev. Steven Bunting at St. Thomas’s Church.
Rev. Steven Bunting told People Magazine that Prince William is learning Welsh in order to “throw himself into the role”.
Rev. Steven Bunting said: “He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he’s trying to do.”
He said the phrases include “bara birth” (traditional Welsh tea bread) and “panned” (which can mean a cup, such as a cup of tea).
St. Thomas’s Church is home to a food bank and a baby supply hub for families in need, that supports more than 200 people per week.
Kate has been involved with the Baby Bank Network since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
The Princess of Wales worked to bring together a group of companies during 2020, that helped to donate over 10,000 new items to over 40 baby banks.
Rev. Steven Bunting praised Prince William and Kate for their ability to make time for every person that had come out to visit them.
He said: "It was remarkable. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to everyone in the building — young and old.
"They are clearly committed to listening to the stories of the people in Wales. They were incredibly interested in everybody."
The couple also visited Anglesey, where they previously lived for three years after getting married in 2011.
In their first official duty since the Queen’s death, the royal couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet the crew and volunteers.
People gathered outside the lifeboat station to meet Prince William and Kate.
Sian Price, who used to work for the station, told the BBC: "It’s a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales.”
Ahead of their visit to Wales, the royals spoke about the “deep affection” they have for the country as well as the warmth and kindness from people.