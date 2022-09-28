The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the country on Tuesday after the royals period of mourning for the Queen ended

Prince William revealed that he has been learning Welsh since becoming the Prince of Wales.

The Royal and his wife Kate Middleton, both 40, were greeted by locals who had lined the streets to see them during their first visit to Wales since gaining their new titles.

He was given the title Prince of Wales after his father King Charles ascended the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Prince William and Kate met with people in St Thomas Church that helps vulnerable people in Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Anglesey and Swansea, where they were greeted by Rev. Steven Bunting at St. Thomas’s Church.

Rev. Steven Bunting told People Magazine that Prince William is learning Welsh in order to “throw himself into the role”.

Advertisement

Rev. Steven Bunting said: “He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he’s trying to do.”

He said the phrases include “bara birth” (traditional Welsh tea bread) and “panned” (which can mean a cup, such as a cup of tea).

Princess Kate was praised for her interactions with Charlotte as they helped pack support bags

St. Thomas’s Church is home to a food bank and a baby supply hub for families in need, that supports more than 200 people per week.

Kate has been involved with the Baby Bank Network since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

The Princess of Wales worked to bring together a group of companies during 2020, that helped to donate over 10,000 new items to over 40 baby banks.

Advertisement

Prince William has shared he’s learning Welsh after gaining new title Prince of Wales

Rev. Steven Bunting praised Prince William and Kate for their ability to make time for every person that had come out to visit them.

He said: "It was remarkable. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to everyone in the building — young and old.

"They are clearly committed to listening to the stories of the people in Wales. They were incredibly interested in everybody."

The couple also visited Anglesey, where they previously lived for three years after getting married in 2011.

Advertisement

Prince and Princess of Wales meeting locals in Swansea (Getty Images)

In their first official duty since the Queen’s death, the royal couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet the crew and volunteers.

People gathered outside the lifeboat station to meet Prince William and Kate.

Sian Price, who used to work for the station, told the BBC: "It’s a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales.”