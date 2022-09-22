The Royal couple are set to continue their fight against climate change by heading to the US for the second prize ceremony for the Earth Shot Innovation Summit

The Royal Family have returned to work just days after Queen Elizabeth II state funeral.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, both 40, are expected to travel to the U.S later this year, after CEO of the Earthshot Hannah Jones announced that the second prize ceremony for the Earth Shot Innovation Summit will go ahead.

The event is set to take place on the 2nd of December in Boston, New York City.

William and Kate will also visit Massachusetts to celebrate the city’s fight against climate change during their visit to the US.

The couple previously visited the US in 2014 as part of a three-day tour of the East Coast.

Prince William and Kate have been praised for their efforts to help with climate change, while they claim to want to make a difference and encourage future generations.

In a video posted on Twitter, Prince William said: “Our Earthshot decade must inspire action, creativity, and collaboration around the globe.”

Due to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II death, Prince William was unable to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Wednesday. He did, however, send a video message.

Prince William said: “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism, and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.

"Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”