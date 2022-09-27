The creator of the Queuegate petition released a statement before closing the change.org page

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have insisted they would “never jump a queue” as they addressed their controversial visit to see the Queen lying in state.

The woman behind the Queuegate petition calling for ITV’s This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield has announced that she will be stepping back from the appeal.

Laura Harrison set up a change.org petition to see the presenters axed from their This Morning roles after they were speculated to have ‘jumped the queue’ to see the Queen lying in state.

Over 75,000 people signed the petition due to the row over Holly and Phillip using media passes to avoid waiting over 12 hours with the general public.

ITV released a statement, saying: “They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

The presenting pair also addressed the misunderstanding during an episode of This Morning, explaining that they had media accreditation to attend Westminster Hall.

Holly told fans that the pair were there in a journalistic capacity to report on the events for their programme.

However, this statement has failed to defuse tension around the situation with the public.

Laura posted an update on the petition page explaining that she is stepping back from the petition because it’s “kind of destroying me”.

She added: “I’ve asked ITV to deliver any responses relating to this to the public and not to me, as I won’t be following the news, or watching the programme, or sharing anything online, or through social media.”

Laura said she wanted “nothing more than for this topic to end” as she closed the change.org page from gaining more signatures.

In the page update, she told followers: “I want positivity, not hostility and negativity.

“The concerns raised by this have been shared with Ofcom and ITV, and that’s all I can do.

“I want to begin the week on a more positive note, and I don’t want to think about the programme anymore.

“It’s kind of destroying me.

“Words will be twisted, but the intent was always to prevent people being hurt time and time again by these TV shows.”

