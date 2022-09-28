Prince George’s playground tussle has been detailed in a book by royal author Katie Nicholl

Prince George warned his classmates that his “father will be King so you better watch out”, claims a royal expert.

The nine-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, started at Lambrook School in Windsor, the same day news broke that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at Balmoral Castle.

His younger sister Princess Charlotte, seven, also attends the prestigious fee-paying school.

George has begun to understand his royal duty as heir to the throne, royal author Katie Nicholl claims in her new book ‘The New Royals’.

Prince George knows he is second in line to the throne (Pic:Getty)

In the tome, Katie describes how Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, are preparing their children for the future of the monarchy and to understand their responsibilities.

While it is understood that Prince George knows he will assume the throne one day, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to hold off on duties for as long as possible.

“They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty,” Katie writes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales family during the Platinum Jubilee (Pic:Getty)

“George understands he will one day by King and as a little boy sparred with his friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line, ‘my dad will be King so you better watch out.”

Katie also reveals that Kate Middleton admired Prince Edward’s parenting style as he brought up his two children James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor out of the public eye and without HRH titles.

Royal fans were given a glimpse into the roles of the monarchy when Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September.

The young Royals started school at Lambrook in Windsor (Pic:getty)

Princess Charlotte highlighted their knowledge of royal protocol by reminding her brother to bow when the coffin passed them in respect to Queen Elizabeth.

While some viewers were outraged that the children were in attendance at the widely-broadcasted event at such a young age, a body language expert responded to their claims.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Inbaal Honigman said: “The young royals’ mature behaviour at the funeral shows that they understood the occasion, and were prepared for the long day.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth (Pic:Getty)

Inbaal noted that their natural physical responses spoke volumes about their family.

“This suggests that their relationship with their parents is warm and loving, and they feel safe and loved…as they grow, this upbringing will allow them to develop naturally, each at their own pace,” he added.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte displayed excellent strength and decorum at the state funeral, seen by 32.5 million households, while their younger brother Prince Louis, four, was missed from the proceedings.

Prince George knows his royal duty as heir to the throne (Pic:Getty)

King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte during this summer's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Many believe the decision was made to exclude Prince Louis because of his young age, but others are convinced that he was left at home following his appearances at the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William’s youngest son made headlines as he was seen having fun and messing around during the Trooping of the Colour and Platinum Parade.