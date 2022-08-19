Lady Louise Windsor has been staying busy while waiting for her A Level results

Lady Louise Windsor has taken a part-time job at a local garden centre, since completing her A Level exams in June.

The Queen’s granddaughter has been earning just £6.83 per hour in her role, which involves helping out on the tills, greeting customers, and even pruning and potting plants.

The 18-year-old curently lives with her parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex in a £30million mansion, in Bagshot Surrey.

The part-time position at the undisclosed garden centre was intended to keep her busy while she anxiously waited for her A Level results.

Lady Louise Windsor rides in a carriage during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace has revealed that Lady Louise Windsor confirmed her place at St. Andrew’s University yesterday.

The royal attended school in Ascot, where at AS-level she studied English, Politics, Drama and History, but the specifics of her A level chosen subjects have not been revealed.

The security details surrounding Lady Louise’s Summer job have not been released to the public, while it is thought Edward and Sophie only receive police protection when they are on official duties and royal engagements.

Lady Louise follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as she is set to study at St Andrews University, in Fife, Scotland. (Adobe Images)

Many shoppers have been praising the young royal for being “polite and attentive” in her new minimum-wage role.

Speaking to The Sun , one shopper said: “I knew the cost-of-living crisis was bad, but I didn’t think I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre.”

Another added: “The staff seemed to adore her. It’s not every day you buy your begonias off a royal.”

Lady Louise was among the thousands of students, who received their A-level results yesterday.

She will study English at the the University of St Andrews, which is considered one of the world’s most prestigious institutes.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex watches the games with children James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor during Athletics Track & Field on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium - Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Lady Louise is following in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who began dating after meeting at the Scottish university.

The royal recently made a public appearance at the Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, alongside her parents and brother, James Viscount Severn, 14.

Prior to the Games, she was seen at Trooping the Colour on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her grandmother, the Queen.

(L-R) Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although Lady Louise was lucky enough to be accepted at her chosen university, it hasn’t been the same for ten of thousands of students, who are still battling to secure a university place through the Clearing process.

It was reported last week that many students will be disappointed with their A Level results this year, as grades have been down for the past two years.