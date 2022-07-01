Lilibet has met members of the royal family for the first time

Like any other family, the UK royal family keeps growing.

The latest addition to the family is Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California after stepping away from life as working royals in 2020 so it is not expected that Lilibet will grow up in the public eye in the same way as her cousins - including Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The couple do, however, allow certain information about their daughter into the public domain - most recently releasing a new photo of her.

So, what is Lilibet’s full name, is she in line for the throne and has she met any of the royal family yet?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

What is the full name of Harry and Meghan’s daughter and what is her nickname?

Harry and Meghan’s daughter is called Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor.

Her nickname is Lili.

Why did Harry and Meghan choose the name for their daughter?

Lilibet was named in honour of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II , and also her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

An official statement from the couple released at the time of Lilibet’s birth said: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

Queen Elizbeth II was unable to pronounce her own name correctly as a toddler and so she called herself “Lilibet”.

Her grandfather, King George V, began to call her by the nickname and it stuck. Her father, George VI, also called her by this nickname.

He was once quoted as saying: "Lilibet is my pride.”

The couple also stated that Lilibet’s “middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales”.

Princess Diana of Wales, Harry’s mother, died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

How old is Harry and Meghan’s daughter?

Lillibet is now one years old.

She was born on 4 June 2021 in California where her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now live.

This means that she turned one during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in June 2022.

How many children do Harry and Meghan have?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have two children.

Their first child Archie was born on 6 May 2019. His full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Are Harry and Meghan’s children heirs to the throne?

Harry and Meghan both stepped back from life as working royals in 2020, but their children still have places in the line of succession.

Archie is the eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

Lili, who is the monarch’s eleventh great-grandchild, is eighth in line to the throne - after her older brother.

Has Lillibet met any of the royal family?

Prince Charles reportedly met Lilibet for the first time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in California, visited the UK earlier in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were said to be "absolutely thrilled" to see Prince Harry and Meghan and their two children during their visit, according to a royal source.

It was the first time that Charles and Camilla had met Lilibet.

The source said: “The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them.

"The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.

"He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."