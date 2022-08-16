The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not have space for all of their current live-in staff, after they move into their new four bedroom home this summer

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not have a live-in nanny after they move their family to a “modest” new home in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate are reportedly moving to Windsor from their Kensington home to be closer to the Queen, who has been suffering with mobility issues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new four bedroom house does not have space to accommodate their current live-in nanny Maria Borrallo.

The move may be orchestrated to make the Cambridges seem less out of touch, but it’s unlikely to garner much public sympathy during a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Borrallo has been looking after the couple’s three children - Prince George (nine), Princess Charlotte (seven) and Prince Louis (four) - since George was just eight months old.

Maria Borrallo has attended multiple events with the family, including at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan

The Spanish nanny trained at Norland College in Bath, which is known for producing some of the world’s best nannies.

Ms Borrallo often dons the traditional Norland College uniform as she joins the family at events, holidays and to visit their other home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

According to The Telegraph, Ms Borrallo will be kept on as a nanny for the children but will have to move off site, with a number of other live-in members of staff.

The live-in housekeeper and chef are among those being forced to relocate from the Cambridge’s residence.

William and Kate are moving from Kensington to Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

The royal couple will keep hold of their Kensington residence and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, when they move to their Grade II listed home in Berkshire.

Moving the family to Windsor will ensure that the children are closer to their new school, while also being just a 10 minute walk away from the Queen.

The move will see Prince William and Kate living on the Windsor estate and just a 10 minute walk from Windsor castle.

The family will also be closer to Kate’s parents who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and to Eton if George attends his father’s old school.

A source told The Sun that William and Kate wanted a home that wouldn’t be “too showy” or require extra security because they don’t want to be a “burden on the tax payer”.

They added: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.”

The family’s new home also boasts of having a garden for the children to enjoy, similar to their home at Anmer Hall.

All three of the Cambridge children have been seen at royal events this year for the Queen’s platinum jubilee

The cottage sits on the same estate as Frogmore Cottage, which was previously owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they decided to step down as working royals.

Frogmore Cottage is now occupied by Princess Eugenie, with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son, August.

Charlotte and George will be taken out of their current school in Battersea, South London, with Louis expected to join them at their new school.