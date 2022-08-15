Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the UK next month to attend several charity events.

It will mark their first visit since returning to the country for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

It comes just a few weeks after Prince Harry had filed a second lawsuit against the government and Scotland Yard over the decision to not allow him to pay for police protection when he comes to the UK.

Prince Harry is married to Thomas Markle’s daughter Meghan Markle

When will Harry and Meghan visit the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan will be visiting the UK next month and will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesperson said.

The couple will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on 5 September.

The Duchess of Sussex is a counsellor for the organisation, alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver, among others.

They will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

It is not clear if their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will join them for the trip.

What is the lawsuit Prince Harry launched against the Home Office?

Prince Harry, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

Last month, he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Details of the case, which is in its preliminary stage, emerged on 2 August 2022, and a spokeswoman for the Judicial Office said: “At the moment there are no hearings scheduled but the court has received an application.”

The lawsuit was filed after Prince Harry said the decision to remove the taxpayer-funded security makes it unsafe for his family to come to Britain.

The article alleged the Duke had tried to keep his legal claim against the Home Office “secret” (Photo: Getty Images)

Dai Davies, former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, branded the latest legal action “nonsensical” and “insulting”.

The ex-chief superintendent said: “For a man who allegedly wants to protect his privacy he goes about a funny way of achieving it. I believe this is personal.

“Rather than seek a workable solution, he has taken this route which is fraught with issues. It’s insulting.”