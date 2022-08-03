Prince William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte was seen enjoying the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this week.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are underway in Birmingham with 54 countries battling out their skills in 19 different sports.

The games received a royal welcome from Princess Charlotte and her parents on 2 August 2022.

The family visited the Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the men’s 1,500m freestyle event as well as the England’s women hockey game and artistic gymnastics in Arena Birmingham.

Charlotte was spotted clapping in the crowd with a big smile on her face as she watched the athletes compete.

Princess Charlotte attended the Commonwealth Games.

The princess was reportedly the most enthusiastic about gymnastics, which she said she liked the most.

She also visited SportsAid, a charity which helps young athletes, and while she was there the seven-year-old placed a medal on the Team England chart.

Her royal outing was far more subdued than her brother Louis at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The cheeky four-year-old caused a commotion with his silly expressions and funny faces.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (C) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge react during the men's 1500m freestyle heats swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on 2 May 2015 at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

She is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (from top row L), Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

When Charlotte was born the Tower Bridge, London Eye and Trafalgar Square were all lit up pink in celebration

Her nickname is said to be Lottie or Mignonette

She was christened on 5 July 2015 by the Archbishop of Canterbury, at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham

She attends the Thomas’s London Day School

Reader’s Digest calculated that throughout her lifetime that Charlotte would bring £3.8billion to the UK economy

The princess appeared in a video with her father Prince William to wish the Lionesses luck before their Euro 2022 final on July 31.

Charlotte said: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye.”

Prince William

Charlotte has some rather famous family members.

The Duke of Cambridge is Princess Charlotte’s father.

The 40-year-old is the second in line to the British throne after his father the Prince of Wales.

Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine Middleton is Charlotte’s mother.

She is 40-years-old and is originally from Reading.

Prince Louis

The four-year-old is Charlotte’s little brother.

He is the youngest child in the family and known for his cheeky behaviour at royal outings.

Prince George

George is Charlotte’s big brother - he is nine-years-old.

He is third in line to the throne after his father and grand-father.

Queen Elizabeth

The queen has 12 great-grandchildren in total including Princess Charlotte.

It is said that Charlotte shares a resemblance with her grandmother.

Prince Charles

Charles is Charlotte’s grandfather.

The Prince of Wales, 73, is next in line to the throne.

Prince Harry

Harry is Charlotte’s uncle - the brother of Prince William.