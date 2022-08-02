The Duchess of Cambridge rocked a nautical look ahead of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix

Duchess of Cambridge joins the British team aboard of their F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a friendly “Commonwealth Race” against their New Zealand rivals, ahead of the final day of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Gilbert / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JEFF GILBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate took part in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ against New Zealand on Sunday, ahead of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.

Before changing into her wet suit, The Duchess arrived with a nautical look with a striped sweater and white shorts.

The tailored linen shorts are from Holland Cooper and cost £199, whilst her simple white plimsolls cost £59 from Superga .

Kate Middleton visits the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team at Trinity Pier on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge spent the day at sea alongside the 1851 Trust and Team Great Britain.

The pseudo-Commonwealth race saw Team GB defeat Team New Zealand during the fast-paced race around the coast at Devon.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets a group of children taking part in the Protect Our Future programme by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team, during a visit in Plymouth, on July 31, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Gilbert / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JEFF GILBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During her visit on Sunday, Kate also took part in a workshop, which aims to help “young people with skills and knowledge to understand climate science and take positive action”.

After a day on the water alongside Sir Ben Ainslie and the team, the Duchess tweeted: “Can say for sure that the world’s first climate positive sport is fast, frenetic and fiercely competitive!”

Kate Middleton is 40-years-old

Her and her family are moving from London to Windsor soon.

She is married to Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge.

Before marrying the Prince, she worked in the fashion industry.

Her net worth is $10 million (around £8.2 million).

Kate Middleton

Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, in Reading.

Her family moved to Jordan in the Middle East in 1984, and she attended an English-language nursery school.

In 1986, her family returned to Berkshire and she attended St Andrew’s School - where she sometimes boarded.

Her family moved to Bucklebury in 1995, and she subsequently moved to Downe House School.

She later began boarding at Marlborough College, and became captain of the hockey team.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their Caeribbean tour 2022.

After being offered a place at the University of Edinburgh,she decided to study at the British Institute of Florence in Italy for a year.

Kate later worked as a deckhand in Southampton before beginning her history of art degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland which she completed in 2005.

She worked part-time as a waitress during her studies and achieved a gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Her Charity Work: In 2007, Kate curated a photography exhibition to mark the book launch of “Time to Reflect”, by Alistair Morrison.

The funds raised went to UNICEF.

During 2008, she made many trips to Naomi’s House Hospice to read to the children - she also took gifts with her.

Later that same year, she organised an 80’s-themed roller disco which raised £100,000 - the money was split between Oxford Children’s Hospital and Place2Be.

While working for her family’s business in 2011, Kate launched the firm’s junior brand for toddlers, and began working with the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

She also helped to plan the Boodles Boxing Ball, which raised money for the charity.

Her Money: According to royals/kate-middleton-net-worth/"> Celebrity Net Worth , Kate Middelton has a net worth of $10 million (around £8.2 million).

Her Properties: Kate and her family have been living in an apartment in London’s Kensington Palace since 2017.

The Palace is a tourist attraction for those who want to explore the gardens and exhibitions.

However, they are now set to move to Adelaide Cottage - which is set on 655-acre royal estate in Windsor.

From left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony, at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant held outside Buckingham Palace today Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP

The four-bedroom Grade-II listed building will have no live-in staff, and will be a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George’s Chapel

They are expected to move in time for their three children to start school in September.

The couple also own a 10-bedroom country home in Norfolk which was a wedding present from the Queen in 2011.

Her Relationships: Kate met now-husband William Mountbatten-Windsor in 2001, while they were both students at the University of St Andrews. The pair began dating in 2003.

After graduating from University, she attended William’s Passing Out Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on 15 December 2006.

The pair broke up briefly in 2007, however they reconciled after Kate and her family attended the Concert for Diana in July 2007.

On 17 May 2008, Kate attended the wedding of William’s cousin Peter Phillips, and met the Queen for the first time.

The couple moved into a cottage on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey, in June 2010.

William proposed to Kate in October 2010, while they were on a 10-day trip to Kenya - and the engagement was announced on 16 November 2010.

William gave Kate the engagement ring that had belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The couple married in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with the day declared a bank holiday in the UK.

On 3 December 2012, St James’s Palace announced that Kate was pregnant with her first child.

Prince George was born at St Mary’s Hospital in London on 22 July 2013.