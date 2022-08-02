Experts predict that around 700 to 800 bank branches across the UK face closure in 2022

Barclays will shut a further ten branches this year in the latest round of closures revealed by the bank.

A total of 142 Barclays sites will close across the country this year, with 15 closures announced less than two months ago.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank said it will continue to “work with the local community” to find different ways to provide banking services, which may include “pop-up presences”.

The wave of closures reflects the way “customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking”, according to Barclays.

A spokesperson said: “We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

Which 10 branches are closing?

The full list of ten Barclays branches due to close later this year, plus the closure dates, is as follows:

Barry, Wales, CF63 4SU, 2 November 2022

Dolgellau, Wales, LL40 1AP, 27 October 2022

Birmingham, England, B44 9TH, 3 November 2022

Thetford, England, IP24 3AB, 2 November 2022

Southwick, England, BN42 4FH, 28 October 2022

Esher, England, KT10 9RH, 27 October 2022

Ascot, England, SL5 7JG, 3 November 2022

Lytham St Annes, England, FY8 1UE, 3 November 2022

Hinckley, England, LE10 1NR, 3 November 2022

Ormskirk, England, L39 3BJ, 28 October 2022

Why are banks closing branches?

Banking groups are blaming a lack of footfall for site closures as a growing number of people are now using mobile and internet banking instead of visiting a branch.

Barclays said more customers are now choosing to do their banking online and on apps, rather than visiting in person.

Banks are also looking to cut costs as sites become more expensive to staff and run.

Experts predict that around 700 to 800 bank branches across the UK face closure in 2022. Some 4,685 bank branches have already closed since 2015.

HBSC will close 69 of its branches by the end of the year after shuttering 82 of its banks last year.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group confirmed another 66 closures of Halifax and Lloyds bank branches are coming this year, and Natwest will close 32 branches this year, including Royal Bank of Scotland sites.

What other services are banks offering?

Many banks are now offering a mobile banking service, which sees a bus visit local areas and provide the servies that are usually available in-branch.

Customers can call their bank to see if it runs a banking bus, and when and where it will be available.

Other banks use buildings such as village halls or libraries to offer mobile banking services.

Which branches are closing in August and September?

Further Barclays branches are set to close this month and into September include: