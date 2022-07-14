More than 300 bank branches are set to close by September as customers turn to online banking

Ninety bank branches across the UK are to close by Septmeber as more customers turn to online banking.

The wave of closures will leave many people without access to face-to-face banking, with the closures to affect customers of Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and NatWest.

Data from cash machine network Link keeps shows 90 banks are closing branches between now and 31 August, and more than 300 bank branches are set to close this year.

Why are banks closing?

Banks have said they are closing branches due to a lack of footfall and high costs mean it is no longer worth keeping many branches open.

They say more and more people are turning to online banking rather than using physical branches, which is causing the closures.

Which branches are closing:

The following bank branches are due to close by September this year:

Barclays

Chester-le-Street - 12 August

Chesterfield - 19 August

Corby - 10 August

Dunmow - 19 August

Feltham - 12 August

Havant - 10 August

Longton - 19 August

Maldon - 5 August

Middleton - 5 August

Peterborough - 5 August

Petersfield - 12 August

Prestwich - 12 August

Ryde - 4 August

Selby -3 August

Sheerness - 19 August

Sidcup - 10 August

Southgate Chase Side - 19 August

Wells - 12 August

Lloyds

Aylesbury - 26 July

Bradford - 11 August

Chipping Camden - 10 August

Lyndhurst - 14 July

Marlow - 13 July

Morriston - 4 August

Poulton-Le-Fylde - 3 August

Shanklin - 26 July

Shrewsbury - 28 July

Smethwick - 11 August

Southampton - 21 July

Summertown, Oxford - 21 July

Tiptree - 25 July

Westhoughton - 1 August

HSBC

Beaconsfield - 4 August

Borehamwood -16 August

Brierley Hill - 28 July

Cambridge - 21 July

East Grinstead - 2 August

Eltham - 18 August

Farnham - 2 August

Golders Green - 18 August

Hammersmith - 28 July

Harborne - 11 August

Hoddesdon - 9 August

Islington - 21 July

Leyland - 16 August

London - 19 July

London - 19 July

London - 21 July

Londonderry - 11 August

Lymington - 4 August

Monmouth - 26 July

Omagh - 16 August

Peckham - 2 August

Perth - 26 July

Sidcup - 9 August

South Kensington - 26 July

Stowmarket - 18 August

Stratford - 19 July

Street - 4 August

Thame - 9 August

Uckfield - 11 August

Woking - 28 July

Bank of Scotland

Alness - 27 July

Brechin - 2 August

Broxburn - 9 August

Edinburgh - 13 July

Edinburgh - 13 July

Glasgow - 9 August

Innerleithen - 4 August

Kirkcudbright - 3 August

Lockerbie - 8 August

Selkirk - 8 August

Shotts - 15 August

Stromness - 17 August

Halifax

Beaconsfield - 28 July

Coalville - 22 August

Devizes - 27 July

Margate - 18 July

Morriston - 18 July

Penge - 10 August

Totton - 19 July

Wokingham - 20 July

Worcester Park - 20 July

Yeadon - 25 July

Nationwide

Bitterne - 4 August

Borrowash - 4 August

Cheshunt - 14 July

Cricklewood - 18 August

Golders Green - 18 August

Hampstead - 18 August

Where else can I access banking services?

You can access some banking services at Post Offices due to a tie-up between banks and the mail delivery institution.

Banks pay the Post Office to do this to offset the impact of them closing branches, although what you can do at a Post Office depends on which bank you are with.

If you are a Bank of Scotland, HSBC or Lloyds customer you can use all Post Office banking services, including withdrawing and depositing cash, checking your balance and depositing a cheque.

But if you bank with Nationwide, all you can do is withdraw cash and check your balance.