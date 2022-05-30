Barclays is due to close another 27 of its bank branches across the UK this year as more customers switch to online banking.
The closures come in addition to the 13 already announced in March, meaning 40 are now scheduled to shut, according to Which?.
By the end of this year, the high street bank will have closed 103 branches in total.
Why is Barclays closing more branches?
Barclays said it is closing more of its branches because more of its customers are now doing the banking online, with less than 10% of its transactions now done in person.
It said that it has 10 million digital customers and 70% of its activity can be done online, and a lack of footfall has meant that costs are too high to keep branches open.
A Barclays spokesperson said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking.
"We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.
"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”
Which branches are closing?
The following Barclays branches are due to close this year:
- The Square, Stow-on-the-Wold
- 36 Bank Street, Rawtenstall
- 223 Muswell Hill Broadway, Muswell Hill, London
- 17 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea
- 18 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe
- 26 Pensby Road, Heswall
- 15/17 Bridge Street, Pinner
- 215 High Street, Gateshead
- 10 Church Street, St Austell
- 81/83 Victoria Road, Surbiton
- 183 High Street, Epping
- 17 - 23 St Anns Square, Manchester
- 7 Station Parade, Beaconsfield
- 27/29 Long Street, Middleton
- 103 Front Street, Chester-le-Street
- 72/74 High Street, Feltham
- Market Place, Selby
- 1a Queens Square, Corby
- 60 High Street, Maldon
- 114/116 High Street, Old Fletton, Peterborough
- 460 Bury New Road, Prestwich
- 9 Market Place, Wells
- 91 Sidcup High Street, Sidcup
- 18 East Street, Havant
- 10 The Square, Petersfield
- 7/8 High Street, Ryde
- 69 High Street, Billericay
- 37 Rose Hill, Chesterfield
- 59 High Street, Alfreton
- Harford Square, Lampeter
- 14 High Street, Dunmow
- 12a Market Place, Saffron Walden
- 10 The Strand, Longton
- 23 Market Street, Chorley
- 7 Market Place East, Ripon
- 18/24 Chase Side, Southgate, Southgate Chase Side
- 403 Holloway Road, Holloway
- 65/66 High Street, Bridgnorth
- 3 King Street, Ludlow
- 12 Broadway, Sheerness
Barclays is not the only bank that is closing branches as 214 in total have already closed in the UK this year, with a further 272 scheduled to shut by the end of December.
Lloyds Banking Group is closing 28 branches – 20 Lloyds Bank and eight Halifax – between August and November this year.
HSBC is closing 69 bank branches as more customers shift to online banking, with the move affecting around 400 staff.
TSB is closing 70 branches across the UK this year and NatWest is shutting 32 outlets, including 11 Royal Bank of Scotland sites.