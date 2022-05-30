The high street bank will have closed 103 of its branches across the UK by 2023

Barclays is due to close another 27 of its bank branches across the UK this year as more customers switch to online banking.

The closures come in addition to the 13 already announced in March, meaning 40 are now scheduled to shut, according to Which? .

By the end of this year, the high street bank will have closed 103 branches in total.

Why is Barclays closing more branches?

Barclays said it is closing more of its branches because more of its customers are now doing the banking online, with less than 10% of its transactions now done in person.

It said that it has 10 million digital customers and 70% of its activity can be done online, and a lack of footfall has meant that costs are too high to keep branches open.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking.

"We will always give twelve weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

Which branches are closing?

The following Barclays branches are due to close this year:

The Square, Stow-on-the-Wold

36 Bank Street, Rawtenstall

223 Muswell Hill Broadway, Muswell Hill, London

17 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

18 Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

26 Pensby Road, Heswall

15/17 Bridge Street, Pinner

215 High Street, Gateshead

10 Church Street, St Austell

81/83 Victoria Road, Surbiton

183 High Street, Epping

17 - 23 St Anns Square, Manchester

7 Station Parade, Beaconsfield

27/29 Long Street, Middleton

103 Front Street, Chester-le-Street

72/74 High Street, Feltham

Market Place, Selby

1a Queens Square, Corby

60 High Street, Maldon

114/116 High Street, Old Fletton, Peterborough

460 Bury New Road, Prestwich

9 Market Place, Wells

91 Sidcup High Street, Sidcup

18 East Street, Havant

10 The Square, Petersfield

7/8 High Street, Ryde

69 High Street, Billericay

37 Rose Hill, Chesterfield

59 High Street, Alfreton

Harford Square, Lampeter

14 High Street, Dunmow

12a Market Place, Saffron Walden

10 The Strand, Longton

23 Market Street, Chorley

7 Market Place East, Ripon

18/24 Chase Side, Southgate, Southgate Chase Side

403 Holloway Road, Holloway

65/66 High Street, Bridgnorth

3 King Street, Ludlow

12 Broadway, Sheerness

Barclays is not the only bank that is closing branches as 214 in total have already closed in the UK this year, with a further 272 scheduled to shut by the end of December.

Lloyds Banking Group is closing 28 branches – 20 Lloyds Bank and eight Halifax – between August and November this year.

HSBC is closing 69 bank branches as more customers shift to online banking, with the move affecting around 400 staff.