The Royal Hashemite Court announced the news of the pair’s engagement with a series of new photographs.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan has announced his engagement to Rajwa Al Saif from Saudi Arabia

The couple got engaged at the Crown Prince’s father’s home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The happy news was shared on Twitter by The Royal Hashemite Court.

They wrote: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, on Wednesday, 17 August, 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah.”

The announcement was a surprise to many as their relationship has been kept mostly private.

Rajwa works at Designlab Experience design studio in Riyadh and is 28-years-old.

The Crown Prince’s mother shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram account - which has seven million followers.

She wrote: “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

Queen Rania shared photos of the engagement on her Instagram.

Queen Rania shared this message alongside a photo of the newly engaged couple.

It has received over 470,000 likes since it was posted.

One supporter of the union said: “Congratulations on the happy engagement and may god grant them happiness, and sincere congratulations to the honourable royal family.”

Another wrote: “He deserved all the best with prosperity and sons, all the best.”

Queen Rania with the happy couple.

In a later post Queen Rania uploaded a photo of herself and Rajwa with the caption: “Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both.”

The engagement was attended by Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad and Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein.

There were also members of the bride-to-be’s family at the engagement event.