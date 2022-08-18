The happy couple, who have been engaged since 2021, have announced they will wed in May next year.

Jamie Laing is set to tie the knot in Spain next spring in a glitzy ceremony paid for by fiancé Sophie Habboo’s parents.

The couple, who met on the set of reality TV series Made In Chelsea, have been dating since 2019.

It was revealed that Jamie, 33, from Oxford had proposed to his girlfriend in December of 2021, after a large diamond ring was spotted on Sophie’s finger during a luxury vacation.

While appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Sophie let slip that their big day will take place on 19 May 2023.

Jamie has revealed that Sophie’s parents will be footing the bill of the wedding.

The pair were keeping their nuptials a secret but presenter Richard Madeley got the date out of Sophie without much persuasion.

“I can’t believe you just did that! You told me off on the podcast for wanting to say the date and now you just said it…,” Jamie said.

More details about their highly anticipated nupitals have been shared on the podcast ‘Dish’, which is hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

Jamie explained that their wedding will be in Spain, with Sophie’s parents footing the bill.

Jamie said: “I want the big wedding. And her parents are paying for it. It’s a great combo.

“I want this. And in Spain, I found out that actually the groom can walk down the aisle first.

“Because I want that moment when the doors open, and everyone goes… I’m going to go…This is the greatest show! As Zac Efron.”

Sophie is from a wealthy family and was raised in Leamington Spa - her father, Patrick Habboo is the director of two companies in London.

Her mother Sarah Wigley is the director of a property management company.

Sophie herself has an estimated net worth of between £3.5 -5 million.

Not that Jamie couldn’t afford to pitch in.