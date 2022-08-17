Brooklyn Beckham: “We had this idea. We kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing”

Brooklyn Beckham has been mocked by social media users after claiming combined surnames are a “new thing” he and his wife started.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz married earlier this year in a three-day extravaganza in Palm Beach, and soon after it was revealed that they decided on double-barreled surname.

The aspiring chef took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Nicola on their wedding day, writing the caption: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

This week, in an interview with Variety, the 23-year-old spoke about his marriage and his new surname, saying that the pair started “a new thing”.

He said: “We had this idea. We kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their debut as a married couple at this year’s Met Gala following their star-studded Florida wedding last month. The event took place at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with the theme of Gilded Glamour. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The comment has had fans in a frenzy, with some reminding the son of David Beckham that he hasn’t “invented double barrelled names”.

One person wrote: “Brooklyn Beckham introducing double barrel surnames to the world is akin to Alexandra Burke bringing 'elephant in the room' to the UK”

Another said: “Does Brooklyn Beckham think he invented double barrelled names?”

A third commented: “As if I’ve not had a double barrel surname for the last 31 years”

However some of Peltz-Beckham’s fans believe the comment has been misunderstood, and the “new thing” would be a different surname for the “legacy” of their future kids.

One person wrote: “Am I the only who thinks that he meant that combining both their surnames would be a new thing to create a legacy for their children. Instead of just Beckham.”

“People are being purposely obtuse obviously he meant creating their new family name & not introducing the concept,” another said.

Overall, many fans have been impressed that Brooklyn has also taken the double-barreled surname himself, and not just Nicola.

The requests for newlyweds to retain their maiden name and take their partner’s surname alongside it rose by 30% between 2020 and 2021, according to the Deed Poll Office.

The social media debate about Brooklyn’s last name comes after he revealed plans to open a pub in LA, which will serve “a healthier version of comfort food.”

Having previously studied photography, he is currently training to become a chef and will release a branded food product later this year.