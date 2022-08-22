The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been criticised for sending children George, Charlotte and Louis to a new prep school amidst the cost of living crisis

Lambrook School: Inside £7k-a-term private school where Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children will attend (PA Wire)

The royals are expected to pay an eye-watering £7,000-per-term for the independent preparatory school for boys and girls.

The announcement comes after multiple reports in recent months that William and Kate will live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate but will retain Kensington Palace as their London residence and continue to use Anmer Hall in Norfolk as another family home.

Why are they enrolling them in Lambrook School?

The Cambridges are due to move to their new main residence, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which has been in the royal family since 1831. The house is a mile from the Queen’s base, Windsor Castle — the new “royal hub” as Buckingham Palace is having a major restoration, whilst the school is only seven miles away.

Lambrook itself has 560 students aged between three and 13, with around 190 staff members. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, had been attending Thomas’s Battersea Prep School, but will start the new year at Lambrook on 8 September.

The Royal couple said they are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where the two eldest children have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values.

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, said: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

How much are fees at Lambrook School?

The children will be attending as day pupils, although there are also boarders. The school has four houses: Alexander, Athlone, Dewar and Goodhart and charges up to £7,000 a term. Louis’s age group, pre-preparatory (for three to seven year olds), costs £4,389 full-time per term.

Charlotte and George’s fees for preparatory school are £6,999 a term.

In its prospectus, the school mentions that leavers have gone on to prestigious schools around the country including Eton College, William’s old school, and Marlborough College where Kate boarded.

Which famous people have studied at Lambrook?

Lambrook was founded in 1860 and two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, attended.

Other former pupils include Lord Alfred Douglas, author, poet and Oscar Wilde’s lover, and three sons of former prime minister H H Asquith.