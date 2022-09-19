James Viscount Severn stood vigil alongside his cousins Princes William and Harry, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice

As millions of people queued to pay their last respects to Her Majesty, who died at the age of 96, her grandchildren also stood vigil in Westminster Hall in a historic first on Sunday.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren paid their respects as their parents did in St Giles Cathedral last week.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor watch the action on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Pic:Getty)

Alongside Princes William and Harry, were the Queen’s six other grandchildren including 14-year-old James Viscount Severn.

Here is all you need to know about Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandson.

Who is James Viscount Severn?

Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn (Pic:Getty)

James Viscount Severn, 14, is the Queen’s youngest grandchild and is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Born in Surrey on 17 December 2007, James Alexander Philip Theo has kept out of the public spotlight unlike the rest of his family but has attended some events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

He is the younger brother of Lady Louise, 18, and currently lives in Bagshot Park, Surrey, with the rest of his family.

When he was born, Prince Edward informed the BBC that James was “like most babies, rather small, very cute and very cuddly.”

Is he in line to the throne?

James alongside his parents at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Pic:Getty)

Upon Her Majesty’s death on 8 September 2022, Viscount James now stands 14th in line to the throne.

When he was born in 2007, the 14-year-old Viscount was 11th in line - however, as other Royal children have been born, he has slipped down the line of succession.

Despite being younger than his sister, James would become King before Louise as he was born before the 2013 law change, Succession to the Crown Act.

Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn (Pic:Getty)

This altered the historic laws from sons taking precedence over daughters, to allow heirs to take the throne in order of birth instead of gender.

Prince William’s three children is an example of this law change as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be ordered by birth.

Why is James called Viscount?

James Viscount at the Queen’s vigil with Prince Harry (Pic:Getty)

When Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, the pair decided with the Queen’s approval that their children would not use Prince and Princess titles but instead would use the titles of an Earl’s children.

Their first-born, Louise Windsor has donned the title of Lady while James is known as Viscount.

James’ name also pays tribute to his mother’s history as Severn references the River Severn in Wales, where Sophie’s family is from.

James Viscount is the Queen’s youngest grandchild (Pic:Getty)

What has been said about the Viscount?

As James Viscount joined his cousins to pay their respects to his Grandmother, people took to social media to share their praises for him.

One said: “Well done James Viscount Severn! Very brave thing to do, I doubt I could have done it at 14. Your grandmother would be very proud of you.”

While another added: “Everyone’s on about H, but I’m gonna praise James Viscount Severn. 14 years old, guarding his grandmother’s coffin with grace and such beauty in front of so many. Edward and Sophie must be extremely proud. A brave and wonderful young man.”

James Viscount Severn at Westminster Abbey (Pic:Getty)

A user shared on Twitter that they thought James Viscount did extremely well to say he has not been in the public many times.