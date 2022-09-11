Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on 19 September

The details for the state funeral of the Queen have now been confirmed.

Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.

The Queen’s coffin is being transported from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh today (11 September).

She will lie in rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before being taken down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (12 September).

The public will be able to view the Queen’s coffin at the cathedral on Monday evening from 5pm.

The coffin will then be flown back to London on Tuesday (13 September) and returned to Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth II will be taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) and will lie in state for four days.

Her state funeral is scheduled for Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey.

It will be a bank holiday, after King Charles III approved the plans.

But will you be able to watch the funeral on TV?

Here’s all you need to know:

Will the Queen’s funeral be televised?

The Queen’s state funeral will be shown live in the UK.

It will take place at 11am on Monday 19 September and will be broadcast around the world.

Her committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor will also be televised.

However, the interment service will be private and not broadcast live, it will be attended by senior members of the royal family.

How can you watch the Queen’s funeral?

It will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

BBC will carry coverage of the funeral.

The coverage will likely be shown on all major news channels such as Sky News as well as the likes of ITV - however this has yet to be confirmed.

Will it be shown on the BBC?

BBC will carry coverage of the funeral across BBC One, BBC News and iPlayer.

The timings and TV schedule have not yet been confirmed.

We will update the article when further details have been confirmed.

Is there going to be a live stream of the funeral?

BBC iPlayer will show the live coverage of the funeral, if you aren’t able to watch it on a TV.

Where and when is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September.

It will be the first time in over 260 years a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.

The last was George II’s in 1760.

For the Queen, the Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.

Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday 20 November 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.

It was a morale booster in tough post-war years and millions of people listened on the radio.

More than 2,000 guests gathered inside, waiting for the royal bride, whose Norman Hartnell wedding dress was hand-embroidered with more than 10,000 pearls and crystals.

Just five years after she married, the princess became Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, George VI.

Some 16 months later, on 2 June 1953, she was crowned at the Abbey – the scene of coronations for some 900 years.