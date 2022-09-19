Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey

Channel 5 has confirmed its TV schedule for the bank holiday.

The broadcaster will not be showing any coverage of the Queen’s funeral but instead will offer alternative programming choices.

BBC, ITV and Sky will all be showing the ceremony at Westminster Abbey without adverts.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting a documentary about the Queen and her life as monarch.

However Channel 5 will not be showing any royal content.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Channel 5 showing the Queen’s funeral?

The main broadcasters will be showing the service at Westminster Abbey uninterupted.

However Channel 5 will not be providing coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

It will instead be focusing on children’s content - including a movie,

Channel 5 will be showing the Emoji Movie from 11.10am onwards.

The full morning schedule is:

8.35am - Fireman Sam

9.35am - Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

10.35am - The Adventures of Paddington

10.45am - The Adventures of Paddington

11am - The Smurfs

11.10am - The Emoji Movie

12.30pm - Stuart Little

1.50pm - Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

3.20pm - Sing!

5pm - 5 news at 5

Will the Queen’s funeral be televised?

The Queen’s state funeral will be shown live in the UK.

It will take place at 11am on Monday 19 September and will be broadcast around the world.

Her committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor will also be televised.

However, the interment service will be private and not broadcast live, it will be attended by senior members of the royal family.

How can you watch the Queen’s funeral?

It will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

BBC will carry coverage of the funeral.

ITV will show the funeral across all of its channels

Sky will broadcast the funeral on all of its channels including sports ones.

How to watch on BBC and who will present coverage?

BBC will carry coverage of the funeral across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC News and iPlayer.

Coverage on BBC One will start at 8am and run until 5pm.

BBC Two will carry coverage and have British Sign Language interpretation.

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Fergal Keane, Sophie Raworth and David Dimbleby will be involved in the coverage throughout the day.

Will ITV cover the funeral and who are the presenters?

ITV will simulcast across its main channels and five digital channels and ITV Hub, for the first time in its history.

The coverage will be the same across all of ITV’s offerings from 6am until midnight.

There will be no adverts.

The ITV coverage will be as follows:

6am - Good Morning Britain

9.30am - Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral

7.30pm - Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers

9pm - Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell

10pm - extended News at 10

Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will present from 9.30am, with Mary Nightingale presenting from Westminster Abbey.

What will Channel 4 show during the funeral?

Channel 4 will broadcast a documentary called Her Majesty the Queen from 10.55am.