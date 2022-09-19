After more than four days lying in state, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will commence today, on Monday 19 September

Today, Monday 19 September, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held, following the monarch’s death at Balmoral on 8 September 2022.

Members of the royal family, heads of state and world leaders, and important public figures will attend the Queen’s funeral, which is has also been made a bank holiday.

This is everything you need to know.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held this month

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place today, on Monday 19 September, and is scheduled to start at 11am.

Under Operation London Bridge protocol, it would have been held 10 days after her death - but the date pushed back a day to be made into a bank holiday.

Prince Philip’s funeral was held eight full days after his death.

What time is the Queen’s funeral?

This is the timings for today:

8am – Heads of state and invited mourners will take to their seats for the state funeral service

10.44am – Royal Navy's state gun carriage, drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel, will set off at 10.44am from Westminster Hall.

10.52am – The procession arrives at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey where the bearer party will lift the coffin from the state gun carriage and carry it inside for the state funeral service.

11am – The state funeral service begins.

11.55am – The Last Post will sound followed by a national two-minute silence.

12pm – Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen's Piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end at approximately noon. The coffin will be carried to the state gun carriage.

12.15pm – The procession will set off for Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, following the route of Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square (south and east sides), Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards including Horse Guards Arch, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen's Gardens (south and west sides), Constitution Hill and Apsley Way.

1pm – The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state gun carriage and place it in the state hearse. The state hearse will then depart on its journey to Windsor as the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played. The King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and members of the royal family will depart for Windsor by car.

3.06pm – The state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position.

3.10pm – The procession will step off. The route will be: Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

3.20pm – The door of St George's Chapel will open for the congregation for the committal service.

3.25pm – Members of the royal family who will not join the procession will arrive at St George's Chapel for the service.

3.40pm – The King and other royal family members who are walking in the procession will join it at the quadrangle on the north side as it passes into Engine Court.

3.53pm – The procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps.

4pm – The committal service will begin. The length of the service is not yet known but when it ends, the King and members of the royal family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle. It marks the end of public ceremonial arrangements.

7.30pm – A private burial service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, attended by the King and members of the royal family.

The Queen is to be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Where will the Queen’s funeral be?

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in central London - Prince Philip’s funeral was held at Windsor Castle and a thanksgiving service was held for him at Westminster Abbey.

Senior royals are expected to walk behind the coffin as it is taken to Westminster Abbey.

Heads of state and significant public figures will be invited to the abbey. The Abbey can hold 2,000 people.

After the funeral, the Coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service - this will involve a selection of prayers.

The Union flag flies at half-mast over Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen

Both the funeral and committal service will be televised, with the event to be watched by millions around the world.

A private interment service will be held at King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried.