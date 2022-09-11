Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The nation will gather to mourn the Queen during her state funeral.

Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after a service at Westminster Abbey next Monday (19 September).

King Charles III approved plans for the day to be declared a new bank holiday.

Millions of people will have the day off work or school on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

But you might be confused about what exactly wil be open or closed on 19 September.

Here’s all you need to know:

Schools

Schools and colleges across the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday 19 September.

Stock market

The London Stock Exchange will be closed on the day of the funeral.

No trading will be able to be carried out on the stock market on Monday 19 September.

A picture from May 11, 2021 of Queen Elizabeth II delivering a speech from the throne in House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London as she outlined the government's legislative programme for the coming session during the State Opening of Parliament.Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Supermarkets

Supermarkets usually open on bank holidays in the UK - except perhaps Christmas - so it is likely they will open on Monday 19 September.

However they may operate reduced hours.

It will be worth checking the opening times with your local supermarket closer to the date.

Pubs

Pubs tend to be open on bank holidays, but you will have to double check with your local closer to the date if the hours will change.

Cinemas

Movie theatres are another venue which tend to remain open on bank holidays.

Work places

It will be up to your employer to decide if they will open on the bank holiday or not.

The government guidance states: “This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer. There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers.

“However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.

“We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work.”

Why is 19 September a bank holiday?

King Charles III approved plans for the date of the Queen’s funeral to be a new bank holiday.

He gave the nod during his Accession Council, in which he was officially proclaimed the next monarch.

The government said in a statement: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

Will it be a bank holiday every year?

There are currently no plans for an annual holiday, the government has said.

King George VI’s funeral was not a bank holiday,

No decision has yet been made about whether King Charles III’s coronation will also be a bank holiday.

A decision will be made nearer the time.