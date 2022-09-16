Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday 19 September

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom, with a national two minutes of silence to be held at midday on the day of the funeral.

A number of businesses are expected to close for the bank holiday including supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco - but will pubs remain open for the Queen’s state funeral?

King Charles has declared a bank holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth (Getty images)

Can pubs remain open for the Queen’s funeral?

Many pubs and restaurants are expected to close for 24 hours following the Queen’s death, however, the decision on whether to close is ultimately decided by the business itself.

It is expected that some pubs may remain open during the national bank holiday to allow mourners to come together and celebrate the life and memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

Customers of the Old Coffee House pub watch as King Charles III addresses the nation for the first time since becoming King, on September 09, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

In an official statement, the Government said that there is “no obligation to suspend businesses” and that the decision will be at the “discretion of individual businesses”.

A staff member taking the day off is a matter of discussion between an individual and their employer and the Government is not able to interfere with the terms of an employee’s contract.

However, the Government did advise that employers should respond sensitively to members of staff who wish to take time off during a “unique national moment”.

Which pubs will remain open for the Queen’s funeral?

Some of the largest pub chains in the UK are expected to keep their doors open for the national bank holiday and may screen the funeral on TV.

The Stonegate Group, which runs more than 4,500 pubs across the UK, issued a statement which said: “The passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a momentous and sombre occasion.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time. Our managed pubs and venues remain open and, where possible, will show the funeral on Monday 19 September to honour her life and service.”

Likewise Green King, which owns around 2,700 pubs and restaurants in the UK has also confirmed that business will be running as usual.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 19: A member of staff pours a pint for a customer at Wetherspoons pub on July 19, 2021 in Manchester, England (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Fullers Group, which has over 400 pubs across the country, also announced it will remain open and issued the following statement: “Pubs are an integral part of the community and we expect the majority of our pubs to be open to join with their communities and celebrate the life of an amazing and inspirational leader.”

JD Wetherspoons has confirmed its pubs in central London will remain open for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday. The decision will allow mourners to get something to eat and drink during the special bank holiday. A spokesperson for the pub said: “Wetherspoons is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels from 8am until midnight on Monday 19 September.”

Wetherspoons pubs outside of London will operate at reduced hours and are expected to open up at around 1pm.

Other independent pubs and venues may remain open however, this will be decided by the owners of the business.