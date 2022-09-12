Princess Anne will remain the Princess Royal following the death of her mother Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked a change of titles for many members of the Royal family including Charles who has become the new King.

However, Princess Anne, the Queen’s eldest daughter, will retain her title of Princess Royal. But why is Princess Anne known as Princess Royal and what is the meaning behind the title?

Princess Anne will retain her title of Princess Royal (Getty Images)

Why is Anne known as the Princess Royal?

The title Princess Royal is given to the eldest daughter of the monarch. Although it is purely honorary it is the highest honour that may be given to a female member of the royal family.

The title is held for life, even if the holder outlives her parent the monarch. Therefore Princess Anne will hold the title for the remainder of her life.

Who is next in line for the title of Princess Royal?

As King Charles has no daughters, the title will most likely fall to Prince William’s second child Princess Charlotte.

However, it is not an hereditary title and it is therefore up to Prince William to decide when and if he wants to bestow the title onto his daughter.

Who has previously been Princess Royal?

The Princess Royal title dates back to the 1600s when King Charles I was on the throne. King Charles bestowed the title upon his eldest daughter Mary in 1642.

King Charles was persuaded to give her the title by his wife Queen Henrietta Maria, daughter of King Henry IV of France. In France, it is customary for the monarch’s eldest daughter to be known as Madame Royal.

In total there have been seven members of the royal family which have received the title Princess Royal. These are:

Princess Mary: 1631-1660

Princess Anne: 1727 - 1759

Princess Charlotte: 1789-1828

Princess Victoria: 1841-1901

Princess Louise: 1905-1931

Princess Mary: 1932-1965

Princess Anne: 1987- present

Who is Princess Anne’s husband?

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence (Getty Images)

Princess Anne is married to Sir Timothy Laurence.

Timothy Laurence is a retired Royal Navy Officer who served from 1973 until 2011. Laurence first met Princess Anne when he served as an equerry to Queen Elizabeth II and it was around this period that rumours circulated to suggest that Anne’s marriage with former husband Captain Mark Phillips was breaking down.