Britain will see major changes to money, stamps and more in the coming years

The reign of King Charles III has begun after he was officially proclaimed the new monarch. He replaces his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the British head of state following her death.

The Queen died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (8 September). Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.

The end of Elizabeth II’s reign and the start of King Charles III’s time on the throne will see some monumental changes to British society - from bank notes and coins to stamps and postboxes. Here is all you need to know.

Stamps will eventually change, with King Charles III replacing the Queen (Images: Getty / Adobe)

Why will King Charles III’s portrait face the opposite direction?

Queen Elizabeth II’s face has been on the bank notes, coins and stamps in the UK for the best part of 70 years. We have all become used to the way our currency looks when you crack open your wallet or purse, with the Queen’s profile facing to the right on coins, notes and stamps.

However, in the coming years, as King Charles III’s portrait is introduced, things will look quite different. Especially because the King wil be facing the opposite direction. His profile will be looking to the left, unlike Elizabeth II’s which faces to the right.

The reason for this is because of a tradition dating back to the 17th century, which states that the direction of portraits of monarchs must alternate.

It means that when William, the new Prince of Wales, ascends the throne, his portrait will face to the right like his grandmother’s did.

King Charles III meets well-wishers as he returns to Clarence House from Buckingham Palace along the Mall during a impromptu walkabout following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What else will change?

It is not just money and stamps which will see changes over the coming years.

National Anthem

England ahead of their first Euros clash against Austria

The words to the National Anthem have changed to “God save our gracious King” with substitutions of “him” and “he”. This is a matter of tradition, not law.

Passports and His Majesty

British Passport

The former Prince of Wales no longer needs his own passport, but for the rest of the UK passports will be issued in his name. The wording in new passports will be changed at some point.

Her Majesty’s Passport Office will become His Majesty’s Passport Office, as is the case with HM Armed Forces and HM Prison Service.

Face-to-face, Charles will be Your Majesty rather than Your Royal Highness on first meeting, and Sir on second reference, instead of Ma’am – to rhyme with “lamb” – which was used on second reference to Elizabeth II.

Cyphers

The Royal cypher is displayed on a Royal Mail post box. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The new monarch will need a new Royal Cypher – the monogram impressed upon royal and state documents. The Queen’s ERII features on traditional police helmets and postboxes.

While English queens use the St Edward’s crown, or a variant of it, kings traditionally use the more rounded Tudor crown.

Postboxes

A man posts a letter in a Royal Mail postbox on June 30, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Any new postboxes could feature the new King’s cypher.

Medals

Military medals, such as operational ones and long service commendations featuring the Queen’s effigy will need to be altered.

Coat of arms

The royal coat of arms, adopted at the start of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1837, will remain the same.

But just as when the Queen became monarch, it is likely that new artwork will be issued early in Charles’s reign by the College of Arms for use by public service bodies such as the civil service and the armed forces.

QCs to KCs

Ministry of Justice figures already show the barrister strike action has led to disruption in the courts (image: PA)