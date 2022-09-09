Prince William is just one member of the royal family who now has a new royal title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The nation is mourning, and the royal family is also going through a period of private grief.

Only time will tell what kind of king Charles will be, but one thing is for certain - the Queen ’s passing changes the line of succession and that will also mean a change of title for some members of the royal family.

So, just which members of the royal family have a new title now and what will those titles be?

Here’s everything you need to know.

How did Charles become King?

KIng Charles III immediately became the reigning sovereign of the UK following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday 8 September 2022.

Under the rules of royal succession, the crown is immediately passed to the eldest child of the serving monarch when they pass away.

If the serving monarch does not have a child, the crown passes to their eldest sibling instead.

What will Prince William’s new title be?

Prince William, King Charles III’s eldest son who is now the heir to the throne, now has a new title.

Formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, he is now known as the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

The title of Prince or Princess of Wales is traditionally adopted by the heir to the throne, and indeed the King was known as the Prince of Wales before becoming the reigning monarch.

The title is, however, not an inherited title and if Prince William does take this title it will be up to the new King to decide.

King Charles can only give his son the honour following the holding of an investiture meeting.

Charles himself inherited the title through letters patent on 26 July 1958, five years after Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne.

It’s not known when a decision will be made regarding whether or not Prince William will be bestowed with the title.

The Royal family line of succession, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the beginning of the reign of King Charles III.

Will Prince William’s family also receive new titles?

Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, had been known as the Duchess of Cambridge prior to the death of the Queen,

In similarity to her husband, she will be known as the Princess of Cornwall and Cambridge going forward.

She may in future be known as the Princess of Wales, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, nine-year-old George, seven-year-old Charlotte and four-year-old Louis were already known as prince or princess.

They were however, known as Prince of Cambridge or Princess of Cambridge, so it is understood that they will now be called Prince of Cornwall and Cambridge or Princess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince George is now third in line to the throne.

What will Camilla’s new title be?

The wife of King Charles III, Camila Parker Bowles, was formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall. She will now be known as Queen Consort.

On 5 February 2022, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II said she wished for Camilla to become Queen Consort.

The late Queen shared her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to one day be known as Queen Consort, and called on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and the then Prince of Wales as King.

Elizabeth II said in the written message: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Will any other royal family members receive new titles?

King Charles III’s youngest son, Prince Harry, will not receive a new title following the death of his grandmother.

He and his wife Meghan Markle were known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their wedding in 2018, but in 2021 they stepped away from royal life and announced they would no longer be working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children; three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet. Following the death of their great-grandmother, and the beginning of the reign of their grandfather, they are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.