Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on Monday

A two-minute silence will be held in memory of the Queen.

The government announced plans for the national silence to take place on Monday (19 September).

It will follow the end of Queen Elizabeth’s II state funeral.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and will begin at 11am on Monday.

World leaders, Royal families and more will attend the funeral.

Elizabeth II will then be laid to rest after a private service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Here is all you need to know:

When will the two-minute silence take place?

The DCMS tweeted to say that a two-minute silence will take place at 11.55am on Monday (19 September).

It will follow the end of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

How long will the silence last?

It will last for two minutes, the government has announced.

The silence follows a moment of reflection schedueld for 8pm today (18 September).

A police officer stands guard as members of the public stand in line as they queue along Embankment, with the Palace of Westminster, house of Parliaments and Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, in the background. Picture: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

What has the government said?

In a statement, the government said: “There will be a two-minute silence at the end of the State Funeral service on Monday, 19 September. This will be at approximately 11:55am.

“To pay our respects to Her Majesty The Queen this silence will be observed in all UK government buildings. Devolved administrations will issue instructions in their estates and others as necessary.

“Local authorities, businesses, organisations and individuals may choose to join us in observing this silence.

“They are also encouraged to join in the National Moment of Reflection on the evening of Sunday 18 September to reflect on the Queen’s life and legacy.

“The Moment of Reflection will be marked with a one-minute silence at 8pm.”

When will the minute’s silence take place?

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the Queen’s state funeral, and will be marked by a one-minute silence.

The silence can be observed privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils, the government has said.

Community groups, clubs and other organisations across the country are encouraged to take part in the silence, and people overseas are also encouraged to observe the one-minute silence at 8pm local time.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The public are invited to come together and observe the National Moment of Reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils.

“We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection. And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.