The Queen remains lying in state at the Palace of Westminster

A service of reflection will be held for the Queen this evening.

Lanterns will be lit and placed at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal near Falkirk, Scotland.

It is part of the period of mourning for the late monarch.

The Queen’s coffin remains lying in state at the Palace of Westminster.

Mouners are able to view the late monarch at Westminster Hall until 6.30am tomorrow (19 September).

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday 8 September.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the service of reflection for the Queen?

A service of reflection for the Queen will take place at 7.30pm today.

Where is the service?

The service of reflection will take place near Falkirk in Scotland.

It will take place at The Kelpies, the gateway to The Queen Elizabeth II Canal.

What will happen during the service of reflection?

The Service of Reflection will be led by The Church of Scotland’s Ex-Moderator, The Very Reverend Martin Fair.

It will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of the late monarch’s life, lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.

At 8pm mourners will join people across the nation in observing the minutes silence.

Concluding the service a local lone piper, Euan Thomson, will play `A Salute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ as crowds disperse.

Why are 96 laterns being used?

The laterns will be lowered into the pool of reflection.

A total of 96 will be used, one for each year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life.

Will it be televised?

BBC One will be broadcasting a programme called The Eve of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from 7pm until 8.05pm.

It will include the minute silence at 8pm and a pre-recorded broadcast by Queen Consort Camilla.

The BBC has not said whether the programme will include coverage of the service of reflection.

At 8pm, the country will observe a one-minute silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

It will come shortly after the Queen Consort pays a televised tribute to the late monarch, recalling her “wonderful blue eyes” and saying: “I will always remember her smile.”

Camilla, in pre-recorded words on the BBC, will speak of how Queen Elizabeth II was a “solitary woman” in a male-dominated world.

She will add: “I can’t remember anyone except the Queen being there.”

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The late monarch will receive a state funeral which will take place on Monday (19 September).

It will be held at Westminster Abbey and will begin at 11am.

World leaders, dignitaries and royal families from around the globe will be arriving to attend the service in London.