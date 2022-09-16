The Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September

The Queen is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ahead of her state funeral this Monday (19 September).

Leaders and dignitaries from all over the world are expected to attend, which has been designated a bank holiday in the UK.

Her Majesty’s funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Dean.

So, who is the Dean of Westminster? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle in the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey (Pic: Getty Images)

Who is the Dean of Westminster?

The Dean of Westminster is Dr David Hoyle.

The 65-year-old was born in Lancashire and studied history and theology at Corpus Christi College in Cambridge, before completing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at Cambridge’s Magdalene College.

In 1986, Dr Hoyle was ordained as a deacon in the Church of England and as a priest in 1987.

In 2010 he he became the 42nd Dean of Bristol, prior to this role he had been the vicar of Christ Church in Southgate, London, Director of Ministry for the Diocese of Gloucester and residentiary canon of Gloucester Cathedral.

In 2019 he was appointed as the Dean of Westminster, with his official title of The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE.

He was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire(MBE) for his service to the community in the New Years Honour list in 2020.

The Dean is responsible for overseeing the spiritual life of Westminster Abbey and its community.

Speaking to the BBC about the funeral, Dr Hoyle said it would honour the Queen’s “extraordinary life”.

Hoyle said: “I think, like any funeral, this is an opportunity for us to mourn because we’ve lost someone we held dear and respected.”

He added: “This is an opportunity for us to give thanks for an extraordinary life and an extraordinary achievement, this is an opportunity for us to pray for our new King and for his family in their grief, and this is an opportunity, if you like, for us to give the grief somewhere to go.

“A nation and Commonwealth, quite frankly the whole world, will be paying attention and the abbey will be a bit of a crucible holding all that, if you like.”

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle at Westminster Abbey (Pic: Getty Images)

What role does Dr David Hoyle have in Queen’s funeral?

Dr Hoyle will be conducting and officiating the Queen’s funeral.

He also assisted during the Queen’s lying-in-state ceremony.

The Queen’s funeral sermon will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen will lie in state until 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

Her coffin will then be taken by procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held at 11am, with the sermon led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Two-minutes silence will be held across the UK at midday as a mark of respect.

After the service, King Charles will lead the Queen’s coffin in a procession to Wellington Arch.

It will then be transferred to the state hearse and travel to Windsor for the a service at St George’s Chapel.