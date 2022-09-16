Who will be in the Queen’s funeral procession? Which royals are to walk with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
The Queen’s state funeral plans have been revealed, including what time it will take place, the funeral procession route and who’ll be inside Westminster Abbey for the event
The UK’s period of national mourning after the death of the Queen is set to culminate in Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).
NationalWorld has a guide to what you need to know about the event, including: how to watch it, when it is taking place, and who is likely to be present at Westminster Abbey.
While the deceased monarch’s coffin will be at the centre of the occasion, King Charles III and the Royal Family will also be firmly in the spotlight.
But which members of the Queen’s family will be following her coffin during the funeral procession?
When is the Queen’s state funeral procession?
In effect, there will be three processions taking place as part of the Queen’s state funeral.
The first will run between the Palace of Westminster - where Elizabeth II is lying in state - and Westminster Abbey.
This procession will take place between 10.35am and 10.52am ahead of the state funeral at the Abbey.
After the funeral ends at around midday, the coffin will slowly march towards Wellington Arch. It will reach the London landmark at approximately 1pm, with the Queen then being transported to Windsor Castle in the state hearse.
Another procession will form in Windsor at 3.06pm, reaching St George’s Chapel in Windsor at 3.53pm for the committal service, which will begin at 4pm.
All of these processions will involve members of the Royal Family.
Who will be in the Queen’s funeral procession?
While the Royal Family members walking behind the Queen’s coffin will be a key focal point for spectators during the funeral procession, they will be outnumbered by around 6,000 military personnel.
98 Royal Navy sailors will control the state gun carriage upon which the Queen’s coffin will be transported. The pipes and drums representing the Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force - some 200 musicians - will march ahead of the coffin.
At present, it is expected the same Royal contingent that followed the Queen’s coffin on its passage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will walk behind it on Monday.
The first line of Royals will consist of the Queen’s children:
- King Charles III
- Princess Anne
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward
The second row will include her male grandchildren:
- Prince of Wales and heir Prince William
- Prince Harry
- Peter Phillips
It is unclear whether Prince Harry will be permitted to wear his military uniform during the procession, given King Charles has allowed him to wear it at a vigil at the Queen’s coffin.
Behind these key Royals will be the late monarch’s son-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (who is married to the Princess Royal), her cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon.
The female spouses of the Queen’s children, including Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expected to follow the procession in cars.
Some of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are also likely to be in the vehicles. But the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are unlikely to attend the public parts of the day.