The Queen’s state funeral plans have been revealed, including what time it will take place, the funeral procession route and who’ll be inside Westminster Abbey for the event

The UK’s period of national mourning after the death of the Queen is set to culminate in Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (19 September).

While the deceased monarch’s coffin will be at the centre of the occasion, King Charles III and the Royal Family will also be firmly in the spotlight.

But which members of the Queen’s family will be following her coffin during the funeral procession?

All of the senior Royals are likely to be involved in the Queen’s funeral procession (image: AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Queen’s state funeral procession?

In effect, there will be three processions taking place as part of the Queen’s state funeral.

The first will run between the Palace of Westminster - where Elizabeth II is lying in state - and Westminster Abbey.

This procession will take place between 10.35am and 10.52am ahead of the state funeral at the Abbey.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

After the funeral ends at around midday, the coffin will slowly march towards Wellington Arch. It will reach the London landmark at approximately 1pm, with the Queen then being transported to Windsor Castle in the state hearse.

Another procession will form in Windsor at 3.06pm, reaching St George’s Chapel in Windsor at 3.53pm for the committal service, which will begin at 4pm.

All of these processions will involve members of the Royal Family.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

Who will be in the Queen’s funeral procession?

While the Royal Family members walking behind the Queen’s coffin will be a key focal point for spectators during the funeral procession, they will be outnumbered by around 6,000 military personnel.

98 Royal Navy sailors will control the state gun carriage upon which the Queen’s coffin will be transported. The pipes and drums representing the Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force - some 200 musicians - will march ahead of the coffin.

At present, it is expected the same Royal contingent that followed the Queen’s coffin on its passage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will walk behind it on Monday.

The first line of Royals will consist of the Queen’s children:

King Charles III

Princess Anne

Prince Andrew

Prince Edward

The second row will include her male grandchildren:

Prince of Wales and heir Prince William

Prince Harry

Peter Phillips

King Charles III will lead his mother’s funeral ceremony (image: Getty Images)

It is unclear whether Prince Harry will be permitted to wear his military uniform during the procession, given King Charles has allowed him to wear it at a vigil at the Queen’s coffin.

Behind these key Royals will be the late monarch’s son-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (who is married to the Princess Royal), her cousin the Duke of Gloucester, and the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon.

The female spouses of the Queen’s children, including Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expected to follow the procession in cars.