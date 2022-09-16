The Queen’s funeral service will begin at 11am in Westminster Abbey on Monday

Mourners will be able to watch live coverage of the Queen’s funeral on big screens at locations across the UK on Monday.

Many cathedrals will be streaming the service live, with visitors welcomed to offer prayers, light candles and observe the two-minute silence before the start of the funeral at Westminster Abbey on 19 September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is due to begin at 11am and is expected to last one hour. A procession will follow, setting off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to Windsor where a committal service will be held at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, followed by a private burial service at 7.30pm.

Two thousand people, including world leaders and foreign royals, are set to gather inside Westminster Abbey to bid a final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch, with some 800 people to attend the committal service afterwards.

Mourners will be able to watch live coverage of the Queen’s funeral on big screens across the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades, with more than 20 million people expected to tune in.

BBC One will broadcast uninterrupted coverage of the funeral from 8am to 5pm, with ITV’s coverage starting at 9.30am.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to watch the service live at various locations across the UK. Here’s what you need to know.

Where can I watch a live stream of the Queen’s funeral?

Listed below are the locations of big screens that will show live footage of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

East of England

Norwich

A live stream of the funeral will be broadcast in the Nave of Norwich Cathedra from 9am. Visitors can attend free of charge and no ticket is required.

Norwich Theatre Royal will also broadcast the live coverage of the state funeral for free of charge. Members of the public will need to book tickets in advance online .

Ipswich

A big screen on the Cornhill will show the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, with the screening to start at 10am.

North West

Carlisle

A live screening of the state funeral will be shown on a big screen in Carlisle’s Bitts Park on Monday.

Chester

The Queen’s State Funeral will be broadcast on TV screens in Chester Cathedral on Monday. The Cathedral is requesting those wishing to join pre-register by booking a ticket to enter via the Cathedral’s website .

Manchester

Members of the public are invited to watch a live stream of the state funeral on large screens at Manchester Cathedral on Monday, with coverage to begin from 8am. The cathedral bells will also ring out before and after the funeral service.

Midlands

Lincoln

The grounds of Lincoln Castle will remain open and a large screen will be displaying the state funeral on Monday for members of the public wishing to pay their respects.

Wolverhampton

A screening of the state funeral will take place on Monday at Queen’s Square. The broadcast will begin at 9am and finish at approximately 5pm. Toilet facilities will be available at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Lichfield Street and WCitystopinfo, Victoria Street. People are encouraged to bring their own food and drink, and seating

Bedford

Bedford Borough Council will be holding a public screening of Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday at Bedford Corn Exchange. Residents must book their place to watch the proceedings in advance by calling the box office on 01234 718044, or online .

Birmingham

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a big screen in Centenary Square on Monday, with coverage to go live shortly before 11am and concluding at approximately 5pm.

No seating, refreshments or other services will be available on site, and given many businesses are planning to close for the state funeral, anyone planning to attend is urged to come prepared.

Coventry

The state funeral will be screened live in Coventry city centre on Monday, with a large screen to be set up in University Square between the Cathedral steps and Coventry University.

Thousands of people have paid their respects to the Queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall (Photo: Getty Images)

North East

Newcastle upon Tyne

Live coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a screen in Old Eldon Square, Newcastle on Monday. Coverage is likely to start from around 9am until 6pm

A Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 4pm the same day.

West Yorkshire

Bradford

A Civic Service at Bradford Cathedral will be held on Sunday 18 September and the Cathedral will also be screening the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday from 10am.

Leeds

Live coverage of Her Majesty’s funeral will be shown on Leeds Big Screen in Millennium Square on Monday between 10am and 6pm. Entry to the designated viewing area will be free (subject to capacity) with a limited number of seating options provided on a first come first served basis.

People are invited to bring their own small portable chairs, food and or hot drinks if they wish, and a selection of onsite catering concessions will also be available.

South Yorkshire

Sheffield

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on big screens inside and outside of Sheffield Cathedral on Monday. Doors will open at 8.30am with morning prayer at 8.45am.

East Yorkshire

Hull

The Queen’s state funeral will be shown on a big screen in Hull city centre on Monday.

Hull City Council said residents will be able to meet in Queen Victoria Square to watch on a 20-metre screen, with the broadcast to start from 9am.

South West

Bristol

Bristol Cathedral will offer a ticketed screening of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with the live broadcast to start from 10am.

Plymouth

Her Majesty’s funeral will be screened on Monday 19 Sept at the Lyric Theatre. Access to the auditorium will be free and allocated on a first come first served basis

Salisbury

Salisbury Cathedral will be live streaming the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at 11am. The Funeral service will be shown on a large screen and seating will be available in the Nave. No booking is required.

Truro

Truro City Council has arranged for a large screen to be placed within Truro Cathedral on the day of the state funeral for those wishing to attend a public viewing. Doors open from 10am for those who wish to attend

Exeter

The Queen’s funeral will be screened at Northernhay Gardens and Sandy Park at the Exeter City Football Club on Monday.

South East

Hastings

The state funeral of Her Majesty will be shown on a big screen in Alexandra Park on the top lawn (nearest entrance is in Dordrecht Way) on Monday. The screen will be set up in the park near the bandstand and there will be no seating provided, so anyone wishing to attend should be prepared to stand for the duration or bring a chair or rug, or to sit on the ground.

Bedford

Bedford Borough Council will be holding a public screening of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday at Bedford Corn Exchange. Residents must book their place to watch the proceedings in advance.

South

Reading

Live coverage of the state funeral and procession to Windsor will be shown in Reading’s Forbury Gardens. There will also be a church service at Reading Minster on 18 September from 2pm.

Winchester

Winchester Cathedral will be hosting a screening of the state funeral at 11am on Monday, with doors opening at 9am. The day will end with a ‘Closing Act of Remembrance’ at 7.30pm.

Scotland

Edinburgh

Edinburgh Council will be screening the state funeral on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyrood House on Monday. Entry is free and un-ticketed and screening will be of the BBC’s full coverage from 8am until 5pm.

Northern Ireland

Coleraine

Coleraine Town Hall will broadcast the National Moment of Reflection on Sunday 18 September and will also screen the state funeral on Monday.

Lisburn