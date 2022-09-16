King Charles III and other key members of the Royal Family will be present at the Queen’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey, and separate ceremonies at Windsor Castle

The UK is in the middle of a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ceremonies have been taking place throughout the course of the past week, including processions of the Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh and London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September (image: Getty Images)

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will mark the culmination of the period of national mourning that has come in the wake of her passing.

It is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).

At 6.30am on the morning of the state funeral, entry to the Palace of Westminster to see the Queen’s coffin - which has been lying in state since Wednesday (14 September) - will be stopped.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (image: AFP/Getty Images)

It is expected the queue for members of the public who wish to pay their respects to the deceased monarch will close ahead of this time.

How long is the Queen’s funeral?

The state funeral for the Queen is going to be a major logistical challenge, as around 2,000 people will have to be seated inside Westminster Abbey before the occasion can begin.

These people will include the Prime Minister Liz Truss and her predecessors, leading figures in UK public life, as well as foreign heads of state, royals and other dignitaries from abroad.

Thousands of people are expected to line the Queen’s funeral procession route (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Doors to the central London religious site will open at 8am, but it will not be until 10.35am that the Queen’s coffin is lifted from its position on the catafalque in the Palace of Westminster.

A bearer party from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will carry Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage outside the building.

At 10.44am, the carriage will set off - drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

The King and other key members of the Royal Family will follow in the coffin’s wake.

Given the main entrance to Westminster Abbey is only around 100m away from where the Queen has lain in state, the coffin will arrive there at 10.52am.

Once the coffin bearers have carried the Queen into the Abbey, the service is scheduled to begin at 11am.

At 11.55am, the Last Post will be sounded and two-minutes of silence will be observed across the UK.

After the Reveille (the piece of music denoting the end of minutes of silence) has been sounded, the national anthem and a lament will be played by the Queen’s piper. This will bring the state funeral to a close at approximately 12pm.

The Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle (image: Getty Images)

Where will Queen’s funeral procession go?

After the Queen’s state funeral has ended, her coffin will be carried back to the state gun carriage.

At 12.15pm, the carriage will set off followed by the Royal Family. The route will follow this course over the next 45-minutes:

Parliament Square (south and east sides)

Parliament Street

Whitehall

Horse Guards Parade (via Horse Guards Arch)

Horse Guards Road

The Mall

Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides)

Constitution Hill

Apsley Way

Wellington Arch

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

After the procession reaches Wellington Arch at roughly 1pm, the bearer party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage and will place it into the state hearse.

The vehicle will then head 25-miles to St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, and will be followed by cars containing the King and other key members of the Royal Family.

The exact route the cars will follow has not been disclosed in advance.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

Once the vehicles reach Windsor at around 3pm, a procession will form at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road. At 3.06pm, the hearse will arrive and four minutes’ later the procession will set off along this route:

Albert Road

Long Walk

Cambridge Gate

Cambridge Drive

George IV Gate

Quadrangle (south and west sides)

Engine Court

Norman Arch

Chapel Hill

Parade Ground

Horseshoe Cloister Arch

Members of the Royal Family and other individuals who are not involved in the procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel from 3.20pm.

They will be joined by the coffin and the procession at 3.53pm, with the bearer party lifting the coffin up the West Steps and into the Chapel for a 4pm start to the Committal Service.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

The length of time for which this service will take place has not been revealed.