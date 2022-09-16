How long will the Queen’s funeral last? State funeral start and end times and funeral procession route in full
King Charles III and other key members of the Royal Family will be present at the Queen’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey, and separate ceremonies at Windsor Castle
The UK is in the middle of a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ceremonies have been taking place throughout the course of the past week, including processions of the Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh and London.
Her Majesty’s state funeral is due to take place at Westminster Abbey, with the UK getting a bank holiday so that people can pay their respects to the country’s longest-serving monarch. But when exactly is the Queen’s funeral - and how long does it last?
Most Popular
When is the Queen’s funeral?
The Queen’s funeral will mark the culmination of the period of national mourning that has come in the wake of her passing.
It is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).
At 6.30am on the morning of the state funeral, entry to the Palace of Westminster to see the Queen’s coffin - which has been lying in state since Wednesday (14 September) - will be stopped.
It is expected the queue for members of the public who wish to pay their respects to the deceased monarch will close ahead of this time.
How long is the Queen’s funeral?
The state funeral for the Queen is going to be a major logistical challenge, as around 2,000 people will have to be seated inside Westminster Abbey before the occasion can begin.
These people will include the Prime Minister Liz Truss and her predecessors, leading figures in UK public life, as well as foreign heads of state, royals and other dignitaries from abroad.
Doors to the central London religious site will open at 8am, but it will not be until 10.35am that the Queen’s coffin is lifted from its position on the catafalque in the Palace of Westminster.
A bearer party from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will carry Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage outside the building.
At 10.44am, the carriage will set off - drawn by 142 Royal Navy service personnel.
The King and other key members of the Royal Family will follow in the coffin’s wake.
Given the main entrance to Westminster Abbey is only around 100m away from where the Queen has lain in state, the coffin will arrive there at 10.52am.
Once the coffin bearers have carried the Queen into the Abbey, the service is scheduled to begin at 11am.
At 11.55am, the Last Post will be sounded and two-minutes of silence will be observed across the UK.
After the Reveille (the piece of music denoting the end of minutes of silence) has been sounded, the national anthem and a lament will be played by the Queen’s piper. This will bring the state funeral to a close at approximately 12pm.
Where will Queen’s funeral procession go?
After the Queen’s state funeral has ended, her coffin will be carried back to the state gun carriage.
At 12.15pm, the carriage will set off followed by the Royal Family. The route will follow this course over the next 45-minutes:
- Parliament Square (south and east sides)
- Parliament Street
- Whitehall
- Horse Guards Parade (via Horse Guards Arch)
- Horse Guards Road
- The Mall
- Queen’s Gardens (south and west sides)
- Constitution Hill
- Apsley Way
- Wellington Arch
After the procession reaches Wellington Arch at roughly 1pm, the bearer party will lift Her Majesty’s coffin from the state gun carriage and will place it into the state hearse.
The vehicle will then head 25-miles to St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, and will be followed by cars containing the King and other key members of the Royal Family.
The exact route the cars will follow has not been disclosed in advance.
Once the vehicles reach Windsor at around 3pm, a procession will form at Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road. At 3.06pm, the hearse will arrive and four minutes’ later the procession will set off along this route:
- Albert Road
- Long Walk
- Cambridge Gate
- Cambridge Drive
- George IV Gate
- Quadrangle (south and west sides)
- Engine Court
- Norman Arch
- Chapel Hill
- Parade Ground
- Horseshoe Cloister Arch
Members of the Royal Family and other individuals who are not involved in the procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel from 3.20pm.
They will be joined by the coffin and the procession at 3.53pm, with the bearer party lifting the coffin up the West Steps and into the Chapel for a 4pm start to the Committal Service.
The length of time for which this service will take place has not been revealed.
But at 7.30pm, a private burial service for Elizabeth II will be held in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. It will see the Queen buried alongside her late-husband Prince Philip and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.