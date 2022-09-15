The speaker has called for the recess to be cut short amid the cost of living crisis

But when will parliament resume and what challenges does Liz Truss face as she prepares to get started in her role in number 10 Downing street?

King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. (Getty Images)

When do MPs return?

Summer recess lasted from 21 July until 4 September. With MPs formally returning on Monday 5 September to welcome the new prime minister and conservative leader Liz Truss.

Business operated as usual for parliament until Thursday 8 September when the Queen’s death was announced. As a result of the monarch’s death parliament was adjourned for 10 days as the UK entered into a national mourning period.

As a result all political action has been put on ice until an unspecified date after the late monarch’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

What is the recess schedule?

MPs are set to return to the House of Commons following the Queen’s state funeral with the earliest possible date being Tuesday 20 September.

If parliament does return on this date it will give MPs just two days in the House of Commons before the party conference season begins on the 22 September.

Here are the full dates for the recess schedule at The House Of Commons:

Summer: 21 July 2022 - 5 September 2022

Conference: 22 September 2022 - 17 October 2022

November: 9 November 2022 - 14 November 2022

Christmas: 21 December 2022 - 9 January 2023

What has been the reaction to the break?

The speaker for the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested that the forthcoming recess period should be cut short to push on with business amid the cost of living crisis.

Hoyle said: “ I do believe that they could well be cut short - and I don’t want to hold anybody to ransom by saying that I may have misled people- but that will be my personal expectation.. and hope,may I add.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has also said: “We are looking at changing the recess dates.”

MP’s are currency set to return on 17 October , but with the Conservative Party conference taking place on 5 October there may be a chance of them returning sooner.

A further announcement is expected to take place later this week.

What has Liz Truss done since becoming Prime Minister?

It has been a turbulent time for Liz Truss since arriving in number 10. Liz Truss became prime minister on Monday 5 September, the following day the new PM was anointed by the Queen in what would prove to be the monarch’s final act in her 70 year reign.

On Wednesday, Truss faced leader of the opposition Keir Starmer for the first time as Conservative Leader during Prime Minister’s Questions.