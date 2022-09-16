Prince Philip is the longest serving consort in history

But what is the meaning behind Camilla’s new title and was the Queen mother known as the Queen Consort?

Camilla will now be known as the Queen Consort (Getty Images)

Who was the last person to serve as consort to the monarch?

The role of royal consort will be held by Camilla and her official title will be Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The most recent consort to a reigning monarch was Prince Phillip who held the position for 69 years from Elizabeth’s ascension on the throne in 1952 until his death in 2021.

Was the Queen Mother known as Queen Consort?

The last person to hold the title of Queen Consort was the Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother was born as Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon on 4 August 1900. She married Albert Frederick Arthur George in 1923, her husband would later take the name of King George VI following his accession to the throne in December 1936.

King George VI was officially crowned King at the coronation in May 1937. At this stage Elizabeth would become known as Queen Consort.

Elizabeth would serve as Queen Consort until King George VI’s death in 1952. After her daughter’s ascension to the throne she became known as Elizabeth, the Queen Mother to avoid confusion with the new monarch Queen Elizabeth.

Elizabeth the Queen Mother was formerly know as the Queen Consort (Getty Images)

What is the role of a Queen Consort?

The Queen’s consort’s main role is to provide companionship and moral practical support to the king.

The monarch is able to play a role by approving bills before they become law, however the Queen consort does not hold a formal position in the structure of the government and is not allowed to access official state papers.

Does the Queen Consort get a crown?

The Queen Consort is crowned and anointed alongside the king at the coronation ceremony. The coronation of King Charles III is expected to take place in 2023 to allow a sufficient period of mourning for the previous monarch.

Unlike the Queen Consort, the husband of the monarch is not crowned at the coronation ceremony so Prince Philip did not receive a crown at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

List of British Royal Consorts

Prince Phillip is the longest serving and oldest ever consort in history. He died at the age of 99 and served as consort for nearly 70 years. His predecessor Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, lived longer than any other royal consort in history. She died at the age of 101 and lived 50 years longer than her husband King George VI.

The last six people to serve as consort to the monarch: