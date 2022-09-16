Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after a state funeral

Businesses and retailers across the country are announcing plans for the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday (19 September).

It will be a bank holiday.

Her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, before being laid to rest later in Windsor.

Schools will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Costa Coffee have now confirmed its plans for the bank holiday.

Here is all you need know:

Is there a bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral?

The day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

King Charles III approved plans during his accession on Saturday 10 September.

In a statement, the Government said: “The date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

The government says that it cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers.

Will Costa Coffee be open on the Queen’s funeral?

Costa Coffee have announced that all of the stores the company “wholly” own will be shut on Monday (19 September).

A spokesperson for the company explained: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all wholly owned Costa Coffee stores will close on Monday 19 September.”

Will Costa Express machines be turned on?

Costa Coffee has said that “some stores” which are not “wholly owned” by the company will still be open on the bank holiday.

If a retailer which operates a Costa Express machine is open on the bank holiday, then the machine will still be switched on.

The Costa spokesperson explained: “Some stores, operated by our partners, may remain open.

“All Costa Express machines will be switched on in those retailers that remain open.

“All Costa Coffee team members will be paid, regardless of whether they were scheduled to work on Monday or not.”

What is Costa Express?

Costa Coffee explains on its website: “We’ve worked hard to make sure our state-of-the-art Express machines combine our freshly ground Signature Blend beans, real milk and cutting-edge technology to serve you an authentic coffee shop experience wherever you happen to be.

“So, if you fancy a latte, cappuccino or hot chocolate on the go, you can be guaranteed the freshest taste and finest ingredients, just the way it should be.