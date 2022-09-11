Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be moved by RAF aircraft from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday

It has been announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September, which will be a national bank holiday.

Thousands of people from all over the nation have already made ther way to London where they have paid tribute to the Queen by placing flowers and messages at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed which roads are closed in London today (11 September) and Monday (12 September) - the announcement is part of the plan to coordinate the Queen’s state funeral.

Which roads in London are closed on Sunday 11 September?

Which roads in London are closed on Monday 12 September?

All of the roads contained within the purple section on the map will be closed to all vehicles. (Image: Metropolitan Police)

Which roads will be closed in London on Monday 19 September?

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September, and has been declared a bank holiday for the entire United Kingdom.

The road closures for this date has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely that part of the A3212 and the whole of Parliament Street will be closed to enable the journey from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, the security operation before, during and after the state funeral is expected to be the largest and most significant in the history of the country.

“Our role is to ensure this is going to be a safe and a secure set of events,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy.

“Our policing operation is hugely complex, with a huge amount of detail within it, as you can well imagine.