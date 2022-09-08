Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced

The Queen will be transported by train from Scotland to London for her funeral.

Under plans from Operation London Bridge, the arrangements for the death of the monarch have been planned for a number of years.

Her coffin will be returned to Buckingham Palace and placed in the throne room.

Here is all you need to know:

What happens to the Queen after her death?

Elizabeth II has died at her royal residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

The Queen had spent the final months of her life at the castle.

Her body will be taken to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Elizabeth II’s coffin will be carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ cathedral for a service of reception.

The body will then be transported back to Buckingham Palace.

She will be placed in the throne room and watched over by four Grenadier Guards, who will have their bearskin hats inclined.

The Queen will later be moved to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four full days, before her funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How will the Queen’s body be transported to London?

The Guardian reported in 2017 that if the Queen dies in Scotland, she will be transported back to the capital by train.

After a service of reception at St Giles’ cathedral, Elizabeth II’s will be put on board the Royal train at Edinburgh Waverley station.

The train will make a slow, somber progress down the east coast line from Edinburgh to London.

The Guardian reports: “Crowds are expected at level crossings and on station platforms the length of the country – from Musselburgh and Thirsk in the north, to Peterborough and Hatfield in the south – to throw flowers on the passing train.”

A second train will follow behind the Royal train to clear the flowers and other debris from the track.

A transport official said: “It’s actually very complicated.”

What plans are in place after the Queen’s death?

Although plans have been in place for decades in a process dubbed “Operation London Bridge”, a series of documents obtained by political news outlet Politico details the specifics of the protocols when the monarch dies.

The security plan is outlined in full, detailing everything from how news of the monarch’s death will be shared to the public to how quickly Prince Charles will ascend the throne.

It also includes details on what will happen during the 10 days following the Queen’s death, including where her coffin will go, how Prince Charles will spend his first few days as King and how the prime minister will publicly address the news.

The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, with every day afterwards referred to as D-Day+1 and D-Day+2 and so on, going up to and including D-Day+10.