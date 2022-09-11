Queen Elizabeth II’s body arrived in Edinburgh after departing Balmoral Castle

The Queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle.

Elizabeth II reached the Palace of Holyroodhouse at around 4pm on Sunday (11 September).

The coffin will spend the night at the royal residence before being moved to St Giles’ Cathedral on Sunday (12 September).

She died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96.

The Queen was transported by road to Edinburgh where she will spend a couple of days before returning to London for her funeral.

A new bank holiday has been announced for the day of the funeral by King Charles III.

Residents in Edinburgh are being warned to expect disruption and road closures in the coming days.

Here is all you need to know:

When did the Queen’s coffin arrive in Edinburgh?

The Queen arrived at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

It is her smallest palace.

The Queen’s coffin travelled to Edinburgh by road departing Balmoral Castle at 10am.

When will the Queen be moved to St Giles’ Cathedral?

The Queen’s coffin will be moved to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (12 September).

A procession will travel down the Royal Mile starting at 2.35pm.

The King and other senior members of the Royal family will follow the procession on foot.

What will happen while the Queen is in Edinburgh?

Sunday

The coffin will arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse and will lie in rest, guarded by the Royal Company of Archers.

Monday

Procession expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral. Service and the Vigil of the Princes by members of the royal family.

The public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state in St Giles’.

The House of Commons and the House of Lords are expected to come together in Westminster for a Motion of Condolence, which the King could attend.

After leaving England and visiting Scotland, Charles will at some stage travel to the other countries of the UK – Wales and Northern Ireland – known as Operation Spring Tide.

Tuesday

The Queen’s coffin will leave Edinburgh to be returned to London.

It is expected that she will be flown, original plans drawn up for her death had suggested she would be carried by train however that is no longer expected.

What disruption is expected in Edinburgh?

The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.

The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.

“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.