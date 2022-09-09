Road closures in Edinburgh today: full list of closed off roads after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Scotland
The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre
Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96.
The death of the monarch means that the nation has entered a period of mourning.
Most Popular
The Scottish capital will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days.
Plans, known as Operation Unicorn, were put in place in case Elizabeth II died while staying at Balmoral.
The Queen’s body will initially rest at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before then being carried up the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral for a service of reception.
It is will cause major disruption in the Scottish capital.
Here is all you need to know:
Public urged to avoid all non-essential travel
Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.
The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.
The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.
What has the council said?
Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.
“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.
“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.
“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.
“If they do need to travel, we’re asking them to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow the very latest travel advice.”
Full list of road closures in Edinburgh
City of Edinburgh Council have announced road closures in the city centre due to events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The closures are as follows:
- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South - Road closed
- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue - Road closed
- Fettes Avenue - Road closed
- Queens Drive - east of the roundabout (Holyrood Gait entrance) - Road closed
- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace - Road closed
- East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street - Road closed
- New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park - Road closed
- Old Tollboth Wynd - Road closed
- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent - Road closed
- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent - Road closed
- Abbeyhill at abbey Lane - Road closed
- Abbey Mount at Regent Road - Road closed
- Canongate at St Mary Street / Jeffrey Street - Road closed
- Calton Road at Leith Street - Local access only
- High Street at George IV / The Mound - Road closed
- High Street at Cockburn Street - Road closed
- St Giles Street at North Bank Street - Road closed