The Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral Castle this morning

The public are expected to line the streets as the Queen’s coffin makes its journey to Edinburgh,

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (8 September) and her body remained at the Royal residence until this morning (11 September).

The Queen’s coffin has begun a six-hour journey which will see it passing through Dundee and more on its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

If you are wanting to go and pay your respects to the Queen, you might be wondering about the timings and route.

Here is all you need to know:

When will the Queen’s Coffin leave Balmoral?

The Queen’s body remained at Balmoral Castle since her death on Thursday until this morning.

Her coffin departed the Royal residence at 10am.

She will continue on a six-hour journey through Scotland, taking her to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Cars leave Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the route and timings?

The Queen’s coffin will travel by road taking the following route:

Depart Balmoral - 10am

The Queen’s Coffin will leave Balmoral Castle and then pass along the A93.

Ballater event - 10.12am

Travelling along the A93, the coffin will arrive in Ballater fora tribute. It will be attended by Lord Lieutenants of Aberdeenshire, as well as senior officers and councillors.

The cortege will then travel along the A93, through Aboyne, Banchory and Drumoak.

Queen arrives in Aberdeen - 11.20am

The Queen’s coffin is then expected to arrive in Aberdeen about an hour after the Ballater event, where the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, in his role as Lord-Lieutenant, will lead a tribute at Duthie Park.

The cortege will pass along Great Western Road, Holburn Street and Great Southern Road before arriving at Duthie Park.

There will be a public viewing area at Duthie Park.

Dundee public event - 2pm

After leaving Aberdeen, the cortege will travel south along the A90.

Members of the public are being invited to pay their respects in safe standing areas along the A90 Forfar Road and Kingsway.

The Telegraph reports that “Civic dignitaries from across Tayside and Fife, including Lord Lieutenants, Lord Provost, Provosts, council leaders, other elected members and council chief executives, will stand on a dais just prior to the cortege leaving the city”.

Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh - 4pm

The cortege will then head to Edinburgh, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other party leaders in Scotland are expected to observe the coffin as it goes past the Scottish parliament.

All the pavements along the route from the north of the city to the Scottish parliament will be lined with barriers to allow the public to view from there

From there, the coffin will be taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain for the night.

What disruption should residents expect?

Speed restrictions will be in place on the Kingsway in Dundee and other roads may be closed at short notice and the discretion of senior police officers.

Traffic Scotland operation manager, Stein Connelly said every effort will be made to minimise disruption but warned delays are expected.

He added: “Please plan ahead and use public transport where possible.

“If you absolutely have to travel by car, allow extra time and only park within designated areas.