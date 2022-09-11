Edinburgh city centre will be brough to a standstill following the arrival of Queen’s coffin

QueenElizabeth II is set to arrive in Edinburgh as the first leg of the journey to return her to London for her state funeral.

The monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (8 September).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her coffin has left the Royal residence and is making its way through Scotland to Edinburgh.

The Queen’s body will spent the night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her smallest palace, before being transported down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (12 September).

A number of road closures are in place in the Scottish capital.

The city council has also announced that a few schools will be closed.

Here is all you need to know:

Which schools will be closed in Edinburgh next week?

The City of Edinburgh Council announced that three schools will be shut on Monday (12 September) and Tuesday (13 September) due to the ceremonial events happening in the capital.

Royal Mile Primary School

Abbeyhill Primary School

Cowgate Early Years Centre

In a statement, the council explained: “We have been advised by the Scottish Government and Police Scotland that a high number of people are expected to come to Edinburgh to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Royal Mile and many surrounding roads will be closed during this period.

“We have written to parents and carers and we will provide remote learning for pupils affected by the schools closing.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: A homemade card is left at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 11, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Public urged to avoid all non-essential travel

Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.

The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.

The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

What has the council said?

Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.

“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.