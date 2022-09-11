Public will be able to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh, it has been confirmed.

The former monarch’s body will lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours after spending the night at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The coffin will arrive in Edinburgh at 4pm today (11 September), it will be watched over by the Royal Company of Archers.

The Queen will then be transported down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (12 September).

Members of the public will be able to view the Queen’s coffin at the cathedral.

Here is all you need to know:

When can mourners view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh?

Mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral from 5pm on Monday (12 September).

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects have been warned they face long waits due to the anticipated demand.

The Queen’s cortege is expected to arrive into the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the foot of the Royal Mile in the city at around 4pm on Sunday and will lie at rest in the throne room.

There will then be a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ cathedral on Monday.

In addition to the official party, The King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) and the Guard of Honour will flank the cortege.

What are the rules and restrictions if you want to view the coffin?

A queuing system will be in place with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones will apply.

Photography and recording is strictly prohibited.

Leader of City of Edinburgh Council, Cammy Day, said he was “proud” the Scottish capital will play such a significant part in the ceremonial events over the coming days.

What will the weather be like?

Members of the public will have to queue outside the cathedral if they wish to view the Queen’s coffin.

Officials say weather conditions may be challenging and standing for a number of hours should be expected.

The Met Office forecast for Monday in Edinburgh is as follows: “cloudy changing to sunny by lunchtime”.

There will be highs of 18C and lows of 11C.

From 5pm when the public viewing opens, it will be sunny and around 16C growing cooler throughout the rest of the evening.

Will the Royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral?

Senior members of the Royal Family including the King, will hold continuous vigils from 7.20pm on Monday known as the Vigil of Princes.

The events are set to be “truly historic” according to Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.

He said: “The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.

“I’m preparing to warmly welcome King Charles and royal family members and of course to express deepest sympathy on behalf of the city.

“The next few days will be truly historic for Edinburgh, with tens of thousands of people descending to pay their respects and millions more across the world tuning into the broadcast coverage.

“I believe Scotland can take real pride that Her Majesty cherished her time here and now the eyes of the world will be upon the Capital as we unite in national mourning and herald our new King.

“This is a time for our communities to stand together and for people to reflect on our shared history.

“The outpouring of grief from citizens and visitors is touching and demonstrates the special relationship the city shared with the Queen.