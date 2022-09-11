King Charles III approved a bank holiday for the funeral of the Queen on Monday 19 September - but who will be given the day off?

Workers across the United Kingdom have been given a bank holiday for the day of the Queen’s funeral.

During the meeting of the accession council on Saturday 10 September at St James’ Palace in London, King Charles III approved the day as a bank holiday for those in the UK.

The day will be treated as a normal bank holiday, but not every worker may be getting a day off for the funeral. Here’s everything we know about who will and won’t be off on the bank holiday.

Workers across the UK are expected to be given a bank holiday day off for the funeral of the Queen. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who will get a day off for the Queen’s funeral?

The government has released advice in which it confirmed that Monday 19 September will be a bank holiday.

It read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

“The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.”

Establishments such as banks and postal services are expected to be closed, as per normal bank holiday rules.

Shop workers and those in the private sector will not automatically be given the day off, unless instructed so by their employer.

If not automatically given, the government has encouraged businesses to give employees who request to take the bank holiday off leave for the day, in order to honour the Queen on the day of her funeral, but this is at the discretion of the employer.

It said: “The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday. We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work.”

Who won’t get a day off for the Queen’s funeral?

As there is no blanket rule for private businesses on how to operate on the day of the funeral, it may be the case that some businesses remain open while others close.

In line with the normal operations on bank holidays, shops - if open - may choose to operate on reduced hours

Essential services such as the NHS and emergency service workers will also be expected to work, in line with traditional bank holidays.

Will you be paid overtime for working during the Queen’s funeral?

Many workers who choose to work on normal bank holidays are often compensated with additional pay, such as overtime.

The government has advised that for those who will be working on the day of the funeral, it will be at the discretion of the employer on whether additional pay will be given.

Will you get a day in lieu for working during the Queen’s funeral?

Workers who choose to work on a traditional bank holiday are also often offered a day in lieu, or an addtional day of leave entitlement to reimburse their day of work.