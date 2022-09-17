The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday

Music will play a pivitol role in the funeral of the Queen.

Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday (19 September) after she died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen will recieve a state funeral at Westminster Abbey before being taken to Windsor.

Music will play an important role in proceedings on Monday.

Elizabeth II is currently lying in state at the Palace of Westminster, with queues of mournings facing waits of over 24 hours to pay their respects.

Here is all you need to know:

What funeral marches will be played during the procession?

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Graham Jones, former senior director of music for the Household Division, told the PA news agency that music will play an important role in proceedings.

During a 40-year career serving as a military musician and then director of music, Lt Col Jones was responsible for planning, co-ordinating and delivering the music for major state ceremonial events such as the funeral of the Queen Mother, the Queen’s birthday parade, and the Armistice Cenotaph Parade.

He said funeral marches by classical composers Beethoven, Chopin and Mendelssohn will be played on Monday, as they were during the funeral procession for Queen Victoria in 1901.

“Everything that we do in state ceremonial is born out of a golden thread of history, heritage and tradition,” he said.

The changing of the guard is conducted as members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022. PA Photo: Chip Somodevilla/PA Wire

Could the Queen’s music tastes influence music inside the service?

Lt Col Jones described music as a “powerful tool” that “unites people and sets the scene for true reflection”.

“Funeral marches in particular have a real knack of being able to do that, so I think you’ll find it all extremely poignant,” he said.

He suggested the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey could reflect the Queen’s personal taste in music, which was said to include musicals such as Oklahoma! and show tunes such as Cheek To Cheek performed by Fred Astaire.

Lt Col Jones said: “That’s a matter between church and monarch, to decide the service and service content, and I know there has been quite a little bit of rumblings in the media about Her Majesty’s top 10 favourite tunes and will any of those feature in the service.

“I never had any responsibility for that because, as I said, it’s between church and the monarchy to decide the content and structure of the funeral service.”

Classical-Music.com reported that while the exact hyms which will play are not known, it is likely that ‘The Lord's My Shepherd' will feature as it was a favourite of the late monarch.

The Queen also is said to have enjoyed 'Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven'.

Other candidates for hymns to feature during the service include the national anthem, ‘Jerusalem‘ and ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country‘.

Playing music at the funeral is a ‘privilege and a pleasure’

Lt Col Jones who now works as a band trainer, lecturer and performer, also said that, for those involved in the parade, this is “probably the greatest honour and privilege that they will ever have in their musical career within the armed forces”.

He added: “And so it’s not an onerous duty at all – it’s a privilege and a pleasure.

“They will be doing everything they can to perform to the highest level possible on Monday when the eyes of the world are watching them.

“Trust me, not only are they going to be getting the music right – there will be an extra shine on the buttons, a bit more extra polish on the shoes, a bit of an extra press of the trousers, to make sure they’re immaculate, not only in performance but also in the visual look.