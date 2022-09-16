LiveQueen Elizabeth II - latest: King Charles III leads vigil for the Queen at Palace of Westminster
People are queueing for miles to pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall.
King Charles III has led a vigil for his late mother at the Palace of Westminster.
He was joined by his siblings - Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne - for the vigil, which lasted around 15 minutes.
Mourners are still queuing for miles to see the Queen lying in state, with the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall until 6.30am on 19 September. David Beckham was among the crowds to view the Queen’s coffin earlier today.
Most Popular
Follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.
Mourners queue overnight to see Queen
Last updated: Friday, 16 September, 2022, 20:08
King leads vigil for the Queen at Palace of Westminster
King Charles III has lead a vigil for his late mother, alongisde his sibilings, at Palace of Westminster.
The new monarch, alongside Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, stood vigil in Westminster Hall while members of the public continued to file past the Queen’s coffin.
Other family members, including Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, watched on as their family held the vigil.
The family is expected to stand vigil for around 15 minutes.
King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace to lead vigil
King Charles and other senior royals have left Buckingham Palace to lead a vigil at the Palace of Westminster.
The new monarch will stand by his mother’s coffin for around 15 minutes while members of the public continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
He will be joined by his siblings - Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Earl pays tribute to ‘beloved mama’ as he meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle
The Earl of Wessex has said the death of the Queen has left “an unimaginable void in all our lives” and his family were now “united in grief”.
Edward spoke movingly about the Queen, describing how his two children had shared precious moments with their grandmother, in a statement released as he and his wife viewed flowers left by mourners at Windsor Castle.
The Earl, the youngest of the Queen’s four children, said in his tribute that in death, as in life, they were sharing their “beloved mama” with others.
David Beckham: ‘Her Majesty was someone special'
David Beckham said he “knew what it meant to represent the Queen” after queuing for 13 hours to see the late monarch lying in state.
The former Manchester United and England captain revealed he joined the five-mile public line at 2.15am on Friday before paying his respects at Westminster Hall in London just after 3.15pm.
An emotional Beckham appeared to wipe away a tear before nodding his head towards the Queen’s coffin.
“There should always be respect paid to our Queen in the country in this time of mourning,” Beckham, told the PA news agency.
“But speaking as an ex-football player and an ex-England captain I know what it meant for us to step out on that field to represent our Queen and our country and the Three Lions.”
Beckham, 47, a keen royalist, told press: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”
He added: “Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed just by everyone.”
435 people in queue have been treated by paramedics
Ambulance teams have treated 435 members of the public along the route of the queue to see the Queen lying in state and surrounding areas over the past two days.
Some 291 people along the route of the queue and nearby in London were given medical assistance on Wednesday, with 17 needing hospital treatment, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.
A further 144 people were treated on Thursday, with 25 people being taken to hospital.
The LAS said the majority of incidents attended were faints and collapses, resulting in head injuries.
David Beckham joins the queue for Queen’s lying in state
David Beckham has been spotted joining the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.
However, he’s not the only celebrity to join the line as TV presenter Susanna Reid was in the queue on Thursday.
The Good Morning Britain anchor, 51, attended the historic event on Thursday with her mother Sue, and said she had “experienced a moment in history”.
Watch a live stream from Westminster Hall
You can watch a live stream video of mourners paying respects to the Queen inside Westminster Hall below:
Anti-monarchy protesters gathered outside Cardiff Castle
A few anti-monarchy protesters also stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle on Friday.
Banners included phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.
Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.
34 arrests made in lead up to the Queen’s funeral
Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said 34 people have been arrested as part of the policing operation in the lead up to the Queen’s funeral.
The senior officer called the number recorded by Friday morning “relatively few”, and said none were for protesting.
Scotland Yard has not yet been able to provide a breakdown of the offences involved.
Mr Cundy told journalists on Friday that the massive policing operation is the biggest in the force’s history, surpassing the 2012 Olympics.
He said: “This will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken.
“As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
“The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense.”
King Charles begins first visit to Wales
King Charles III has begun his first visit to Wales as monarch and will start his tour by attending a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.
Charles arrived by helicopter with the Queen Consort and travelled by state limousine in bright sunshine to the service, which is also being attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and leading figures from Wales.
A booming gun salute fired from Cardiff Castle was heard across the Welsh capital when the King and Queen Consort first arrived.
Cheering schoolchildren and members of the public lined the royal couple’s route to the cathedral.