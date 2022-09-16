David Beckham said he “knew what it meant to represent the Queen” after queuing for 13 hours to see the late monarch lying in state.

The former Manchester United and England captain revealed he joined the five-mile public line at 2.15am on Friday before paying his respects at Westminster Hall in London just after 3.15pm.

An emotional Beckham appeared to wipe away a tear before nodding his head towards the Queen’s coffin.

“There should always be respect paid to our Queen in the country in this time of mourning,” Beckham, told the PA news agency.

“But speaking as an ex-football player and an ex-England captain I know what it meant for us to step out on that field to represent our Queen and our country and the Three Lions.”

Beckham, 47, a keen royalist, told press: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”

He added: “Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed just by everyone.”